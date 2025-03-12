Kuo: New 'HomePod' With Screen to Enter Mass Production After WWDC
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today reiterated his belief that a new HomePod with a screen will enter mass production in the third quarter of 2025.
Kuo is likely referring to Apple's rumored smart home hub, which is expected to have a square iPad-like screen that can be attached to a HomePod-like speaker base, or mounted on a wall. If his timeframe is accurate, it means that the device would enter mass production after Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June.
Kuo originally predicted that the HomePod with a screen would enter mass production in the first quarter of 2025, but he said manufacturing was pushed back due to "software development issues," including Apple Intelligence. Last week, Apple said that the more personalized version of Siri that it previewed at WWDC 2024 last year is taking longer than it expected, and it now anticipates rolling out the new Siri features "in the coming year." It would make sense if Apple's smart home hub has been postponed too, as a result.
Kuo said another reason for the delay is ensuring that the device's interface aligns with software updates coming later this year, including iOS 19. Maybe (or maybe not) this relates to Apple's rumored visionOS-like software redesign plans, which could extend to the all-new homeOS operating system that is expected on the smart home hub.
Apple's smart home hub is rumored to feature a 6-inch or 7-inch display, and an A18 chip. It would allow users to control smart home accessories, make FaceTime video calls, use Apple's intercom feature between rooms in a house, and more. It might even double as a home security system with an Apple-designed camera.
It is unclear if the home hub will launch in late 2025, or if the delays will push it back until 2026.
