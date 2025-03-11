PSA: iOS 18.3.2 Re-Enables Apple Intelligence If You Turned It Off

With new iOS software updates, Apple has been automatically turning Apple Intelligence on again even for users who have disabled it, a decision that has become increasingly frustrating for those that don't want to use ‌Apple Intelligence‌.



After installing iOS 18.3.2, iPhone users have noticed that ‌Apple Intelligence‌ is automatically turned on, regardless of whether it was turned off prior to the update being installed. There is an ‌Apple Intelligence‌ splash screen that comes up after updating, and there is no option other than tapping "Continue," which turns on ‌Apple Intelligence‌.

If you've updated to iOS 18.3.2 and do not want ‌Apple Intelligence‌ enabled, you will need to go the Settings app, tap on ‌Apple Intelligence‌, and then toggle it off. When ‌Apple Intelligence‌ is enabled, it consumes up to 7GB of storage space for local AI models, which is an inconvenience when storage space is limited.

Auto-on for ‌Apple Intelligence‌ was also a problem for some users with the prior iOS 18.3.1 update, and Apple has not changed the setting despite complaints after iOS 18.3.1 was released. The issue can also affect iPadOS and macOS users, so make sure to check your ‌Apple Intelligence‌ settings on each device after updating.