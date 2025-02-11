Apple's Latest Updates Re-Enable Apple Intelligence on Some Devices

by

Some users are reporting that Apple's latest software updates are quietly re-enabling Apple Intelligence features, even after they had explicitly disabled them in the previous update.

If you're catching up, Apple on Monday pushed out new macOS Sequoia 15.3.1 and iOS/iPadOS 18.3.1 point releases that include important security fixes and are recommended for all users. Shortly after the rollout, software engineer Will Dormann collated some early reports complaining about the apparent behavior, noting that devices displaying a Welcome screen after updating were particularly susceptible to having Apple Intelligence automatically re-enabled.

Indeed, MacRumors testing confirms this behavior on certain devices. In our tests using an M4 Pro Mac mini, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and M4 iPad Pro – all with Apple Intelligence previously disabled in iOS/iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3 – we found that while the iPhones and iPad maintained their disabled status after updating to iOS/iPadOS 18.3.1, the Mac mini automatically re-enabled the feature after updating.

The key trigger does seem to be the appearance of a Welcome screen announcing Apple Intelligence features. We saw it on the M4 Pro Mac mini after updating to macOS 15.3.1, but not on the iPhones or iPad Pro. Notably, unlike typical setup screens, this one lacks the usual "Set Up Later" option, effectively forcing you to proceed with enabling the feature.

Apple Intelligence splash screen on macOS Sequoia 15.3.1

This automatic re-enabling obviously raises concerns about user choice, particularly given that Apple Intelligence requires up to 7GB of storage space on each device where it's activated. The storage requirement stems from the need to download and maintain local AI models for Apple's privacy-focused processing. Apple in macOS Sequoia 15.3 and iOS/iPadOS 18.3 controversially made Apple Intelligence an opt-out feature, meaning it is turned on automatically on compatible devices.

Users who prefer to keep Apple Intelligence disabled should verify their settings after updating. On iPhone and iPad, check that the Apple Intelligence toggle is off in Settings → Apple Intelligence & Siri. Mac users can find the toggle in System Settings → Apple Intelligence & Siri. Did you update to iOS/iPadOS 18.3.1 or macOS Sequoia 15.3.1 overnight? Let us know in the comments what your experience was.

Tag: Apple Intelligence Guide

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
11 minutes ago at 03:50 am
I guess if no one uses it, you gotta force it. I still think the name is unfortunate. "Intelligence" sounds like spyware by some rogue government entity if you watched too many action movies or listened to one too many "Pegasus" podcasts
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nottorp Avatar
nottorp
10 minutes ago at 03:51 am

Deliberate behaviour?
Could be incompetence. I've caught them reenabling icloud features I don't want on updates before, but it hasn't happened at least for the last 2 major OS versions.

We'll never know if they fixed it or they got scared and removed the intentional feature though.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thefrost Avatar
thefrost
13 minutes ago at 03:47 am
Deliberate behaviour?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NMBob Avatar
NMBob
8 minutes ago at 03:52 am
I've been going through all of the Settings after an iOS update catching things that get turned back on since iOS 4. Unfortunately it now takes a couple days with the explosion of settings in Settings. Fortunately my iPad 10.5" Pro is now immune to full iOS updates.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
6 minutes ago at 03:54 am
If they don’t know what you’re doing, they don’t know what you’re doing wrong - Sir Humphrey.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr_Ed Avatar
Mr_Ed
4 minutes ago at 03:56 am

Could be incompetence. I've caught them reenabling icloud features I don't want on updates before, but it hasn't happened at least for the last 2 major OS versions.

We'll never know if they fixed it or they got scared and removed the intentional feature though.
Yeah, but what seems different here is the “introduction” screen after update lacking the option to leave it off. This is deliberate, and I think coming from Apple, it’s a real shame they decided to go down this path.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
