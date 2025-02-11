Apple's Latest Updates Re-Enable Apple Intelligence on Some Devices

Some users are reporting that Apple's latest software updates are quietly re-enabling Apple Intelligence features, even after they had explicitly disabled them in the previous update.



If you're catching up, Apple on Monday pushed out new macOS Sequoia 15.3.1 and iOS/iPadOS 18.3.1 point releases that include important security fixes and are recommended for all users. Shortly after the rollout, software engineer Will Dormann collated some early reports complaining about the apparent behavior, noting that devices displaying a Welcome screen after updating were particularly susceptible to having Apple Intelligence automatically re-enabled.

Indeed, MacRumors testing confirms this behavior on certain devices. In our tests using an M4 Pro Mac mini, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and M4 iPad Pro – all with Apple Intelligence previously disabled in iOS/iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3 – we found that while the iPhones and iPad maintained their disabled status after updating to iOS/iPadOS 18.3.1, the Mac mini automatically re-enabled the feature after updating.

The key trigger does seem to be the appearance of a Welcome screen announcing Apple Intelligence features. We saw it on the M4 Pro Mac mini after updating to macOS 15.3.1, but not on the iPhones or iPad Pro. Notably, unlike typical setup screens, this one lacks the usual "Set Up Later" option, effectively forcing you to proceed with enabling the feature.

Apple Intelligence splash screen on macOS Sequoia 15.3.1

Users who prefer to keep Apple Intelligence disabled should verify their settings after updating. On iPhone and iPad, check that the Apple Intelligence toggle is off in Settings → Apple Intelligence & Siri. Mac users can find the toggle in System Settings → Apple Intelligence & Siri. Did you update to iOS/iPadOS 18.3.1 or macOS Sequoia 15.3.1 overnight? Let us know in the comments what your experience was.