Apple this week released iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, software updates that enable Apple Intelligence on supported devices by default. Whether you own an iPhone, iPad, Mac – or indeed all three – regardless of what you think about Apple Intelligence, there's one reason why you may want to disable Apple's AI features at the earliest opportunity: To reclaim storage.

apple intelligence black
Apple's marketing machine has made much of Apple Intelligence since its announcement at WWDC in June 2024. Apple brought the first features to compatible iPhones, iPads and Macs in October with a point update to iOS 18/iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, followed by a further update in December that brought a more fleshed-out set of AI-powered features, with the most recent update adding some much-needed refinements.

Despite the raft of updates, Apple Intelligence remains in beta, and in terms of the AI suite's current usefulness, opinions remain decidedly mixed. For some, however, when considering the relative worth of these features, the deciding factor will be their local storage overhead. According to Apple's support page, Apple Intelligence now requires 7GB of storage space. This number applies whether you're using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

iPhone Free Up Storage Feature Redux 1
That might sound like a lot, but it's one way that Apple is able to tout the privacy credentials of Apple Intelligence. Many of these features run locally, and in order to do so, they must download AI models to your device(s), which currently requires 7GB of storage. This means if you have an iPhone, iPad, and a Mac, it effectively equates to 21GB of storage across your devices that is being taken up by AI models that you may never even use.

But don't assume that 7GB is any sort of hard cap. In April, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.4 featuring some broad enhancements to Siri's AI capabilities, which will likely hike the storage requirement further. And that's not even taking into consideration the storage demands that iOS 19 will bring later this year...

AI or No AI? Time to Decide

Here's the deal. After updating to iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, or macOS Sequoia 15.3, Apple Intelligence is an opt-out feature, not an opt-in feature. In other words, if you have updated – or plan to update – your devices to the new software, Apple Intelligence will be automatically enabled upon doing so.

iOS 18
Note that this still applies if you already disabled it in the previous point updates but then allowed the latest update welcome screens to steer you towards enabling Apple Intelligence again. If however you chose "Set Up Later" at the on-screen prompt, you have no action to take – these features will respect your prior decision and remain disabled. For everyone else, it's time to decide: Is Apple Intelligence really worth all those precious gigabytes?

Why Disabling Apple Intelligence Reclaims Storage

Apple Intelligence utilizes something called the MobileAsset framework to manage and deliver its machine learning models and related assets to your devices. This framework dynamically downloads and updates the necessary components, ensuring that your devices have access to the latest capabilities without requiring comprehensive system updates.

Thankfully, when you disable Apple Intelligence, the system identifies that the associated assets are no longer in use. The MobileAsset framework then purges these unused assets when additional space is required – optimizing and freeing up your local storage in the process. Here are the steps you need to take to ensure that happens.

macOS Sequoia Genmoji Feature

How to Disable Apple Intelligence

Disabling Apple Intelligence completely is simply a matter of flipping the associated switch on each supported device running the latest software. Compatible devices include any iPhone 16 model, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, any iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later, and any Mac with M1 or later.

Disable Apple Intelligence on iPhone and iPad

On iPhone and iPad, you can find it in Settings ➝ Apple Intelligence & Siri. Toggle off the switch next to Apple Intelligence.

settings

Disable Apple Intelligence on Mac

On Mac, open System Settings, select Apple Intelligence & Siri in the sidebar, then click the switch next to Apple Intelligence at the top of the menu window to toggle it off.

macos settings

What You Lose by Disabling Apple Intelligence

In iOS 18.2 or later, iPadOS 18.2 or later, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 or later, turning off Apple Intelligence will knock out the following features:

  • Genmoji
  • Image Playground
  • Image Wand in the Apple Pencil tool palette
  • Writing Tools
  • Clean Up in Photos
  • Create a Memory movie in Photos (not available in macOS)
  • Natural language search in Photos
  • Notification summaries
  • Reduce Interruptions Focus
  • Intelligent Breakthrough & Silencing in Focus
  • Priority messages in Mail
  • Smart Reply in Mail and Messages
  • Summaries in Mail and Messages
  • Siri enhancements, including product knowledge, more resilient request handling, new look and feel, more natural voice, the ability to type to Siri, and more
  • ChatGPT integration within Siri and Writing Tools

If you don't see any of the features listed above on your device, your specific model likely doesn't support Apple Intelligence, so you don't have anything to worry about.

Tag: Apple Intelligence Guide

Top Rated Comments

JuicyGoomba Avatar
JuicyGoomba
1 hour ago at 05:11 am
Sorry MR, but this is one click baity misleading sensationalist title right there.
Score: 28 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dr McKay Avatar
Dr McKay
1 hour ago at 05:07 am
My top 3 apps cache take up more space than Apple intelligence, I wish being able to delete an apps cache was universal like it is on android. I periodically delete apps and redownload to get them back to their original size.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mongobongo Avatar
mongobongo
1 hour ago at 05:13 am
Clickbait much?

If it’s 7GB per device then why stop at 21GB total? Lots of people have more than three devices. Imagine how many GB can be freed up per family by disabling AI, now there’s your headline!
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnnyenv Avatar
johnnyenv
1 hour ago at 05:05 am
Thats ridiculous. Apple need to ship their base models with suitable memory. It's shocking they've got away for so long profiting so grossly off memory options for almost 2 decades.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unami Avatar
Unami
49 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Or save more than 100 TB by disabling apple intelligence now*



*if you own more than 15000 macs
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uller6 Avatar
uller6
1 hour ago at 05:05 am
I’m using the chatGPT desktop app for macOS and it works way better than chatGPT via Siri integration. I don’t have much use for the rest of the Apple intelligence features.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

airpods 4 blue

Apple Finally Explains How to Install New Firmware on Your AirPods

Monday January 27, 2025 11:17 am PST by
Apple regularly releases new firmware for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, but the company has historically provided limited information on how to initiate an update. That changed today, and Apple updated its AirPods firmware support page with more specific instructions. Prior to today, here's what Apple said on the subject: Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your...
Read Full Article49 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.3 Available as Soon as Today With These New Features

Monday January 27, 2025 6:35 am PST by
Update: Apple has released iOS 18.3. In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.3 is "upcoming." According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Stores are being instructed to update the software on demo devices today, so iOS 18.3 should be released either today or within the next few days. Below, we recap everything new...
Read Full Article18 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.4 Beta Coming Soon With These New Features for Your iPhone

Friday January 24, 2025 8:16 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is expected to be widely released next week, and that means the first iOS 18.4 beta for iPhones should be just around the corner. Apple has previously implied that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, as that is when it promised to make Apple Intelligence available in even more languages. Below, we outline what to expect from iOS 18.4 so far. Apple Intelligence for Siri Siri ...
Read Full Article39 comments
iOS 18

5 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.3

Friday January 24, 2025 1:55 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.3 next week, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a couple of neat new capabilities to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 devices, and bug fixes. While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.3 still introduces capabilities that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've...
Read Full Article26 comments
iOS 18

Apple Expected to Release iOS 18.3 This Week With These New Features

Thursday January 23, 2025 6:41 am PST by
iOS 18.3 should be released to the public this week, following beta testing since mid-December. While the software update is a relatively minor one, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.3. Notification Summary Changes Examples of inaccurate Apple Intelligence notification summaries Apple Intelligence...
Read Full Article30 comments
apple tv 4k new orange

New Apple TV Launching This Year With These New Features

Wednesday January 22, 2025 6:01 pm PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released later this year. In this article, we recap rumored features and changes for the device. The next Apple TV will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, which would be an upgrade over the current Apple TV's standard Wi-Fi 6 support. Wi-Fi 6E extends the...
Read Full Article
airpods pro purple

Apple Still 'Exploring' New AirPods With Tiny Cameras

Sunday January 26, 2025 7:52 am PST by
Apple continues to explore the idea of releasing camera-equipped AirPods in the future, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman only briefly mentioned the possibility of AirPods gaining tiny cameras, as part of his Power On newsletter intro this week, focused on Apple's future wearables ambitions. He did not explain what the cameras would be used for. The tiny cameras would not be...
Read Full Article87 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Rumored iPhone 17 Air: Upgrade or Downgrade?

Saturday January 25, 2025 6:40 am PST by
After hanging on to my iPhone 14 Pro for a few years, I will likely upgrade to an iPhone 17 model this year. Typically, I only consider the Pro models, but the rumored iPhone 17 Air sounds intriguing. After reflecting on rumors, I have realized that upgrading to this device might not have as many compromises as I first thought. Of course, the iPhone 17 Air is not yet official. Apple should...
Read Full Article99 comments