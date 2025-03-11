Apple Releases tvOS 18.3.1

Apple today released tvOS 18.3.1, the newest version of the tvOS 18 operating system that came out in September. tvOS 18.3.1 comes almost two months after the release of tvOS 18.3.



tvOS 18.3.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 18.3.1 automatically.

Apple shares full release notes for tvOS in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each new version of tvOS comes out.