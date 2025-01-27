Apple Releases tvOS 18.3

by

Apple today released tvOS 18.3, the newest version of the tvOS 18 operating system that came out in September. tvOS 18.3 comes more than a month after Apple released tvOS 18.2, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD models.

tvOS 18 Thumb 3
tvOS 18.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 18.3 automatically.

There were no notable new features found during the tvOS 18.3 beta testing period, but the update adds a new notice about digital movie and TV show sales.

Apple shares full release notes for tvOS in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each new version of tvOS comes out.

Apple has also released a new version of the HomePod Software 18.3 for the ‌HomePod‌ and HomePod mini. ‌HomePod‌ software is based on tvOS.

