What Does the Siri Apple Intelligence Delay Mean for Apple's Rumored Smart Home Command Center?
Apple is delaying some of the Apple Intelligence Siri features that it expected to be able to introduce as part of iOS 18, and it's not clear what that means for the rumored smart home hub that the company is working on.
The hub has been described as a "Command Center" for controlling Wi-Fi connected smart home products, and rumors suggest that Siri's planned feature set is meant to play a major role in the device's functionality. Siri is supposed to be getting smarter, able to learn more about users and to do more in and between apps, which would go a long way toward making a smart home control device more appealing.
Back in November, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the device had been designed around App Intents, the more advanced app and task control feature set that is delayed. Gurman also said that it would be marketed as a way to chat with Siri, and that the device is "designed to bring Siri and Apple Intelligence to life in a way that hasn't happened before."
Gurman initially said the device could launch as soon as March 2025, but in January, he suggested Apple would not make that timeline due to Siri delays. With the Siri Apple Intelligence features being pushed back even further, it's entirely possible Apple's "Command Center" won't be ready to go until 2026.
Apple's acknowledgement of the delay suggests that the Siri capabilities aren't going to be introduced until iOS 19, and the timing remains unclear.
The smart home hub is expected to look something like a mini iPad, and it will be square in shape with a six-inch display. In addition to controlling smart home products, it will have a selection of Apple apps so people will be able to make video calls, look up recipes, listen to music, access their calendars, view photos, and more.
