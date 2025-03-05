Apple's Shazam App Gets Better Integration With Spotify and Apple Music

Apple today updated its Shazam app, improving the syncing feature for adding songs identified with Shazam to music apps like Apple Music and Spotify.



According to the release notes for the new 18.9 update, Shazam will include songs recognized with the Music Recognition feature on the iPhone and iPad to the dedicated My Shazam Tracks playlist that's available for Spotify and ‌Apple Music‌ users.

Prior to now, songs identified manually with the Shazam app were added to this list, but songs recognized using the built-in Control Center option were not included.



We've made syncing songs to Apple Music and Spotify better than ever! Shazam will now include songs found via Music Recognition in Control Centre, Siri, and Shortcuts to your "My Shazam Tracks" playlist in Apple Music or Spotify. Simply toggle "Sync your songs" off and on in Shazam settings to re-sync all your previously discovered songs from the Shazam app. You may need to reopen Spotify to see the playlist refreshed Don't forget to keep your Shazam History safe and in sync between your devices. To do this, turn on iCloud sync in Shazam Settings.

To update songs that are synced, Apple says that users should toggle "Sync your songs" off and on in the Shazam app settings, a move that will re-sync all previously discovered songs.

Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]