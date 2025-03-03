Apple Seeds Second Betas of visionOS 2.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4

Apple today provided developers with the second betas of upcoming visionOS 2.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4 updates for testing purposes. The software is available two weeks after Apple seeded the first betas.



The betas are available to registered developers, and can be downloaded from the Settings app on each device.

Of the three new software betas, the visionOS 2.4 update is the most notable because it brings Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro for the first time. ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features available in visionOS include Writing Tools, Genmoji, Memory Movie, Image Playground, Priority Notifications, and ChatGPT integration.

The update will include a dedicated Spatial Gallery app, which will offer a curated selection of spatial videos, photos, and panoramas from artists, filmmakers, and photographers. Apple is also bringing a Vision Pro app to the iPhone for Vision Pro management, and it will let users find and download apps, add content to a watch list, and more.

With visionOS 2.4 and iOS 18.4, an ‌iPhone‌ can be used to set up Guest Mode on the Vision Pro, making it much easier to let people try out the headset. When a guest puts on the Vision Pro, a prompt appears on the ‌iPhone‌, and the Vision Pro owner is able to choose what apps the guest can use and can see what the guest is doing via AirPlay.

Apple plans to release visionOS 2.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4 in early April.