Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and Anker Accessories

by

This week's best Apple-related deals focus on the AirTag 4-Pack, Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10. You'll also find a few new deals on Anker charging accessories on Amazon below.

AirTag

airtag purple

  • What's the deal? Take $31 off AirTag 4-pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
$31 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $67.99

When we originally posted a deal on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack earlier this week, it was available for the previous record low price of $69.99. As the week continued, the 4-Pack continued to drop in price, and it's now available for $67.99, down from $99.00. Overall, this is a solid second-best price that's just about $3 higher than the previous low price.

Anker

anker purple

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$26 OFF
Anker Power Station Lantern for $113.00

$13 OFF
Anker USB-C Portable Charger for $12.94

Anker has a few new discounts on Amazon this week, including a 10,000 mAh USB-C portable charger for just $12.94 when using the code ANKER1688011 at checkout. You also have an opportunity to get this accessory for free when you purchase the popular 60,000 mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Lantern for $113.00, down from $139.99.

Apple Pencil Pro

pencil pro purple

  • What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

Another all-time low price available on Amazon this week was on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's still available for $99.00 today, down from $129.00.

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch series 10 purple

  • What's the deal? Take $70 off Apple Watch Series 10
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

Amazon this week has numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10, including both GPS and cellular models. You'll find $70 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, and this time the deals do not require any coupon codes.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

