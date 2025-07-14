Get Apple's M2 MacBook Air for $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy today has Apple's M2 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $699.00, down from $799.00. This deal is available in Starlight and Midnight color options, with both pickup and delivery options.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This MacBook Air is a previous-generation model that launched in 2022, featuring Apple's M2 chip and 16GB of memory with a 256GB SSD. Although a few years old, the M2 MacBook Air is still a great option for anyone looking for a day-to-day laptop, especially at this low price.

The M2 MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch display with a notch, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. When it debuted in the summer of 2022, pricing for the MacBook Air started at $1,199.00.

