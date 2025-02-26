Apple's Data Encryption Changes in the UK Explained

Apple on February 21 withdrew its Advanced Data Protection feature from the United Kingdom following government demands for backdoor access to encrypted user data. The move came after UK officials reportedly ordered Apple in secret to provide unrestricted access to encrypted iCloud not just in the UK, but worldwide.



The development has naturally left some Apple device users in the UK asking questions about the security of their data and whether their digital privacy has been affected. Keep reading to learn the answers.



What is Advanced Data Protection?

Advanced Data Protection (ADP) was introduced in 2022, and is Apple's highest level of cloud data security. It is an opt-in feature that expands the number of iCloud data categories protected by end-to-end encryption – a security measure where data is encrypted in such a way that only the user can access it on their trusted devices, and no one else, not even Apple, can decrypt it.

We don't know how many people use ADP (Apple has never released figures) but it is likely that most casual Apple device users have not enabled the feature, either because they don't know it exists or they have old Apple devices that are running older software, making them incompatible with ADP. (ADP requires updated software on all of the devices linked to an Apple Account.)

Without ADP enabled, many iCloud data categories use standard encryption. This means categories like iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendars are always encrypted regardless of whether ADP is enabled. The difference is that Apple also holds the encryption keys for these categories and can access the data if legally compelled to do so.



ADP removes this possibility, since the encryption keys exist only on users' trusted devices. In other words, with ADP enabled, even if Apple receives a court order to provide user data, the company technically cannot access it. End-to-end encryption essentially creates a mathematical lock that not even Apple can break.

This difference is in how the encryption keys are stored:

