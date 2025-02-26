Apple's Data Encryption Changes in the UK Explained

by

Apple on February 21 withdrew its Advanced Data Protection feature from the United Kingdom following government demands for backdoor access to encrypted user data. The move came after UK officials reportedly ordered Apple in secret to provide unrestricted access to encrypted iCloud not just in the UK, but worldwide.

iCloud Versus UK Key Feature
The development has naturally left some Apple device users in the UK asking questions about the security of their data and whether their digital privacy has been affected. Keep reading to learn the answers.

What is Advanced Data Protection?

Advanced Data Protection (ADP) was introduced in 2022, and is Apple's highest level of cloud data security. It is an opt-in feature that expands the number of iCloud data categories protected by end-to-end encryption – a security measure where data is encrypted in such a way that only the user can access it on their trusted devices, and no one else, not even Apple, can decrypt it.

We don't know how many people use ADP (Apple has never released figures) but it is likely that most casual Apple device users have not enabled the feature, either because they don't know it exists or they have old Apple devices that are running older software, making them incompatible with ADP. (ADP requires updated software on all of the devices linked to an Apple Account.)

Without ADP enabled, many iCloud data categories use standard encryption. This means categories like iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendars are always encrypted regardless of whether ADP is enabled. The difference is that Apple also holds the encryption keys for these categories and can access the data if legally compelled to do so.

Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature Orange
ADP removes this possibility, since the encryption keys exist only on users' trusted devices. In other words, with ADP enabled, even if Apple receives a court order to provide user data, the company technically cannot access it. End-to-end encryption essentially creates a mathematical lock that not even Apple can break.

This difference is in how the encryption keys are stored:

Protection Level Encryption Key Storage
Standard data protection In transit and on server Apple
Advanced Data Protection (ADP) End-to-end Trusted devices only

Unlike standard encryption, ADP applies end-to-end encryption to additional iCloud data categories including:

  • iCloud Backup (including device and Messages backup)
  • iCloud Drive
  • Photos
  • Notes
  • Reminders
  • Safari Bookmarks
  • Siri Shortcuts
  • Voice Memos
  • Wallet passes
  • Freeform

Who Is Affected by Apple's Decision?

Apple's move affects two groups of UK users:

  • New users: As of February 21, UK users can no longer enable Advanced Data Protection on their accounts. When attempting to activate ADP, they'll see a notice stating "Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection in the United Kingdom to new users."
  • Existing users: Those who already had ADP enabled will need to manually disable it during an unspecified grace period to maintain their iCloud accounts. Apple has stated it "does not have the ability to automatically disable it on their behalf" and will provide additional guidance to affected users in the future.

advanced data protection

Notice UK iCloud users now see after the feature was pulled

UK users who never enabled ADP will see no change to their current iCloud security. Their data remains protected by Apple's standard encryption, where the company holds the keys and can access the data if legally required.

Which iCloud Features Remain Protected?

It's important to understand that not all iCloud security is affected by this change. Several Apple services remain end-to-end encrypted by default in the UK, including:

  • Messages in iCloud*
  • iMessage communications
  • FaceTime calls
  • Passwords and Keychain
  • Health app data
  • Journal data
  • Home data
  • Payment information and Apple Pay transactions
  • Maps
  • QuickType Keyboard learnt vocabulary
  • Safari (History, Tab Groups, and iCloud Tabs)
  • Screen Time
  • W1 and H1 Bluetooth keys
  • Wi-Fi passwords
  • Siri information
  • Memoji

* Messages in iCloud is end-to-end encrypted when iCloud Backup is disabled. When iCloud Backup is enabled, backups include a copy of the Messages in iCloud encryption key to help users recover their data.

Why Did Apple Make This Decision?

The UK government issued a "technical capability notice" under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), demanding that Apple create a backdoor allowing British security officials to access encrypted user data globally. This order was made secretly because the IPA makes it illegal for companies to disclose the existence of such government demands.

The order would have required Apple to create a backdoor to its end-to-end encryption system, granting UK officials access to user data worldwide, not just within the UK. Worse, Apple would have been legally bound to keep this capability secret, preventing users from knowing about its existence – which would be basically lying to them about the security of their data.

Cybersecurity experts have consistently warned that creating any backdoor to encrypted content weakens security, not just targeted individuals, but for everyone. They often use the analogy of leaving house keys under a doormat – it creates a vulnerability that can be exploited by anyone who discovers it.

Rather than comply with the UK government's demand, which would compromise security worldwide, Apple chose to withdraw the feature from the UK market entirely.

In a statement accompanying the withdrawal of ADP, Apple said that it "remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Apple Privacy, Apple Security, Encryption, United Kingdom

Popular Stories

ios 18 4 carplay

iOS 18.4 Includes a Small But Useful Change for CarPlay

Sunday February 23, 2025 2:23 pm PST by
The first beta of iOS 18.4 is now available, and it includes a small but useful change for CarPlay. As we noted in our list of iOS 18.4 features, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra, which can be equipped...
Read Full Article101 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article151 comments
airtag orange

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch in May or June With These New Features

Monday February 24, 2025 6:11 am PST by
Apple plans to launch a second-generation AirTag in May or June this year, according to a post today from a leaker known as Kosutami. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that a new AirTag would be released in mid-2025. May or June would align with that timeframe. Below, we recap three new features rumored for the AirTag 2: With a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the...
Read Full Article58 comments
iphone 17 lineup cad render majin bu

Revealed: Entire iPhone 17 Lineup's Striking New Camera Designs

Monday February 24, 2025 2:49 am PST by
A new CAD render of all the devices in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup has been shared online by leaker Majin Bu, specifically showing the allegedly different rear camera system designs of the standard iPhone 17, all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The leaker Majin Bu has had some hits in the past, but some of his information has been wrong,...
Read Full Article167 comments
iPhone Fold Vertical Feature

Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Has No Visible Display Crease – Report

Tuesday February 25, 2025 2:58 am PST by
Apple is making significant headway on its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new report suggesting the company has achieved a major breakthrough by effectively eliminating the screen crease that plagues current foldable devices. According to Korean publication ETNews, Apple is finalizing its component suppliers for the foldable iPhone, with the selection process expected to be completed...
Read Full Article210 comments
trump iphone dictation issue

Apple Fixing 'Trump' Dictation Processing Bug

Tuesday February 25, 2025 1:18 pm PST by
Multiple iPhone owners today noticed a pronunciation processing issue that causes the word "Trump" to momentarily show up when using dictation to send a message with the word "racist." In some cases, when speaking the word racist through the iPhone's built-in dictation feature, the iPhone briefly interprets the spoken word as "Trump" and "Trump" text shows up in the Messages app before being ...
Read Full Article315 comments
prioritize notifications ios 18 4

Everything New in iOS 18.4 Beta 1

Friday February 21, 2025 1:08 pm PST by
Apple finally released the first beta of iOS 18.4 to developers for testing purposes, and while the beta is lacking some of the Apple Intelligence features we were hoping for, there are some notable new additions. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priority Notifications - Apple Intelligence There is a new Priority Notifications feature that can show you your most...
Read Full Article100 comments
airpods pro purple

Here's When AirPods Pro 3 Are Rumored to Launch

Monday February 24, 2025 9:14 am PST by
According to a post on X today from a leaker known as Kosutami, Apple plans to launch AirPods Pro 3 in May or June this year. The leaker also claimed that an AirTag 2 will launch around the same time. Kosutami is best known as a collector of prototype Apple hardware, but they have occasionally shared accurate information about Apple's future product plans. For example, they accurately...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

JonathanParker Avatar
JonathanParker
57 minutes ago at 08:49 am
‘Advanced Data Protection’ shouldn’t exist. All iCloud data should be end to end encrypted for everyone as the standard. And Apple should’ve withdrew all iCloud services from the UK, not removed an important encryption feature.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
51 minutes ago at 08:55 am

‘Advanced Data Protection’ shouldn’t exist. All iCloud data should be end to end encrypted for everyone as the standard. And Apple should’ve withdrew all iCloud services from the UK, not removed an important encryption feature.
And cause millions including me to suffer when me and others rely on it for syncing between devices, not to mention the vast amount of people in this country that use Apple Pay including me who has used it as my primary payment method for 10yrs!, get real.

Apple won't pull out of the UK as Apple is pretty big here, plus it's too much money to give up.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
36 minutes ago at 09:09 am
The UK welcomes Authoritarianism. They join the ranks of North Korea and China on infringing citizen's privacy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
9 minutes ago at 09:36 am
This is the cheapest and quickest way for Apple to come in compliance with the UK.

Unfortunately, I can see ADP being turned off in more countries as more countries implement laws similar to the UK.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
con2apple Avatar
con2apple
9 minutes ago at 09:36 am

I’m not saying the U.K. government is right or wrong but all governments spy on their citizens. It’s the price we pay to help the police catch serious and organised crime gangs.
Two problems:

Firstly, the authorities never get enough. Because in the logic of the state, the citizen is an enemy.
Because the citizen wants to change the state. Replace the politicians. Adapt the authorities.

Secondly, it makes the technology more vulnerable to criminals. In other words, “thanks” to the state's backdoors, citizens are at the mercy of criminals without protection.
That includes also car keys, apartment doors or safes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
amt2002 Avatar
amt2002
3 minutes ago at 09:42 am
I must admit, I had ADP turned off already. Didn't even know it existed. Feels a bit like a storm in a teacup.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments