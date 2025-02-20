Will Apple Release an iPhone 17e? Here's What We Know

Apple's unveiling on Wednesday of the iPhone 16e, which replaced the iPhone SE line, marked a strategic shift in the company's flagship smartphone lineup. Starting at $599, the iPhone 16e offers a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, an A18 chip, and a USB-C port, positioning it as a more affordable alternative within the iPhone 16 family. Does that mean we should expect an iPhone 17e to be added to the upcoming iPhone 17 series?

iPhone 16e Feature
Apple's iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air that replaces the existing Plus model. The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to have a significantly thinner design with an aluminum chassis and a 6.6-inch display, aiming to offer a balance between portability and performance.

Given this lineup, it's unclear whether Apple will continue the "e" series with an iPhone 17e. Indeed, as of now, there are no specific rumors or reports suggesting that Apple will release an iPhone 17e this year or next. The introduction of the iPhone 17 Air may represent Apple's approach to providing a mid-tier option, potentially replacing the need for an "e" variant. However, without official confirmation or credible leaks, the existence of an iPhone 17e remains speculative.

One possibility is that Apple releases an iPhone 17e next year around the same February window, using the model's launch as a way to reinvigorate its flagship lineup mid-cycle. Apple could choose to do this each year. It's a more exciting strategy than simply offering new iPhone colors in the spring, which Apple has done in the past. Alternatively, it may opt to release "e" series iPhone models based on a non-linear roadmap, similar to the iPhone SE. The first-generation iPhone SE was released on March 2016, while the second-generation model arrived in April 2020, and the third-generation iPhone SE came in March 2022.

As Apple continues to evolve its iPhone strategy, the success of the iPhone 16e in the coming months may ultimately determine whether we'll see future "e" variants alongside the main iPhone lineup. In that sense, iPhone 16e sales figures and user feedback may be the best gauge as to where Apple might head next.

vertsix
vertsix
17 minutes ago at 02:59 am
The whole reason for the iPhone SE branding (I believe) was so that with its lack of a generation number it wouldn't "age" as much on the shelves over years.

Since the 16e is now synonymous with the 16-generation iPhone line, I believe there will be faster turnaround for these cheaper iPhones.
iea96
iea96
16 minutes ago at 03:00 am
Let the 16e go on sale first ?
foobarbaz
foobarbaz
17 minutes ago at 02:58 am
I hope they'll keep it next year and drop the price instead.
