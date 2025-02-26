Amazon Debuts Alexa+ Generative AI

Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa+, a new version of Alexa that includes large language models, agentic capabilities, services, and devices at scale to redefine "the way we interact with digital assistants."



Alexa+ is smarter, more personalized, and more proactive about making suggestions to users, according to Amazon. The experience is designed to improve as users interact more with Alexa, and Alexa has been updated to have more personality.

Users can expect a smoother and more intuitive experience when speaking with Alexa, and the personal assistant will be better able to understand what a user wants regardless of phrasing. Alexa continues to have integrations with various services like Spotify and Apple Music, along with smart home devices.

Amazon says that Alexa+ uses "devices, context, and knowledge" to create a "simple" smart home experience where users can control multiple smart devices with one request, create routines with voice commands, and adjust home parameters without explicit requests. If a user says "I'm cold" or "it's too bright," Alexa will know to adjust the temperature or dim the lights without being asked.

Alexa+ essentially does everything that the current version of Alexa can do, but better. As an example, Amazon says you can use Alexa+ to play music, but also have "broad-ranging conversations" about your favorite artists. Or you can play movies and TV shows, but also ask questions about characters, episodes, soundtracks, and go to specific scenes. Alexa is able to do things that other chatbots like ChatGPT can do, such as answering complex questions. Amazon has a list of 50 recommendations to try with Alexa+, and some of the options are below:

Explore any topic, have full conversations, and get real-time news.

Ask Alexa to remember important details like a frequent flyer number, restaurant names, recipes, and more. Alexa can remember things about users too, such as dietary restrictions and allergies to take that into account when making recommendations.

Ask Alexa+ for details in documents, notes, photos, and more.

Manage calendar schedules and turn emails into events.

Get personalized recommendations for books, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and more.

Set up routines with commands like "every morning at 7 am, turn on the coffee pot, slowly turn my bedroom lights on, and play some peaceful music."

Build grocery lists and order groceries by voice.

Have Alexa+ look out for deals on an upcoming purchase.

Order takeout, book rides, and make dinner reservations.

Get food recommendations and meal plans, plus set intuitive cooking timers such as a timer for a medium-rare steak rather than a specific time.

Send announcements to specific Amazon devices.

Generate images.

Amazon is allowing Amazon Prime subscribers to access Alexa+ for free, and non-subscribers can use Alexa+ for $19.99 per month. Early access will be rolling out to eligible customers in late March. Households with an Echo Show 8, 10, 15, or 21 will be the first to get early access to Alexa+.