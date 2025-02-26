Amazon Debuts Alexa+ Generative AI

by

Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa+, a new version of Alexa that includes large language models, agentic capabilities, services, and devices at scale to redefine "the way we interact with digital assistants."

amazon alexa
Alexa+ is smarter, more personalized, and more proactive about making suggestions to users, according to Amazon. The experience is designed to improve as users interact more with Alexa, and Alexa has been updated to have more personality.

Users can expect a smoother and more intuitive experience when speaking with Alexa, and the personal assistant will be better able to understand what a user wants regardless of phrasing. Alexa continues to have integrations with various services like Spotify and Apple Music, along with smart home devices.

Amazon says that Alexa+ uses "devices, context, and knowledge" to create a "simple" smart home experience where users can control multiple smart devices with one request, create routines with voice commands, and adjust home parameters without explicit requests. If a user says "I'm cold" or "it's too bright," Alexa will know to adjust the temperature or dim the lights without being asked.

Alexa+ essentially does everything that the current version of Alexa can do, but better. As an example, Amazon says you can use Alexa+ to play music, but also have "broad-ranging conversations" about your favorite artists. Or you can play movies and TV shows, but also ask questions about characters, episodes, soundtracks, and go to specific scenes. Alexa is able to do things that other chatbots like ChatGPT can do, such as answering complex questions. Amazon has a list of 50 recommendations to try with Alexa+, and some of the options are below:

  • Explore any topic, have full conversations, and get real-time news.
  • Ask Alexa to remember important details like a frequent flyer number, restaurant names, recipes, and more. Alexa can remember things about users too, such as dietary restrictions and allergies to take that into account when making recommendations.
  • Ask Alexa+ for details in documents, notes, photos, and more.
  • Manage calendar schedules and turn emails into events.
  • Get personalized recommendations for books, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and more.
  • Set up routines with commands like "every morning at 7 am, turn on the coffee pot, slowly turn my bedroom lights on, and play some peaceful music."
  • Build grocery lists and order groceries by voice.
  • Have Alexa+ look out for deals on an upcoming purchase.
  • Order takeout, book rides, and make dinner reservations.
  • Get food recommendations and meal plans, plus set intuitive cooking timers such as a timer for a medium-rare steak rather than a specific time.
  • Send announcements to specific Amazon devices.
  • Generate images.

Amazon is allowing Amazon Prime subscribers to access Alexa+ for free, and non-subscribers can use Alexa+ for $19.99 per month. Early access will be rolling out to eligible customers in late March. Households with an Echo Show 8, 10, 15, or 21 will be the first to get early access to Alexa+.

Tags: Alexa, Amazon

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
27 minutes ago at 10:49 am

Amazon is allowing Amazon Prime subscribers to access Alexa+ for free, and non-subscribers can use Alexa+ for $19.99 per month.
monthly
Alexa+ = $19.99/mo
Amazon Prime = $14.99/mo

1 year
Alexa+ = $239.88/year (paid monthly)
Amazon Prime = $139/year (paid 1 year up front)

?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carrrrrlos Avatar
carrrrrlos
29 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Alexa is probably the most repeated word in our house. Haha I think the dogs believe their name is Alexa.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
28 minutes ago at 10:48 am
While Apple has genmoji and terrible Siri
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
usersince86 Avatar
usersince86
23 minutes ago at 10:52 am
Alexa, please track and monetize my life even more than before... :rolleyes:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
19 minutes ago at 10:57 am
This is what Siri and Apple Intelligence should be, instead of crippled image creation or emoji that is ready to send 30 seconds later.

Apple missed the point.
What people want is an assistant, and the full list of things that Alexa+ can do is impressive.
More if you compare it to what Siri can do...

I hope that they change course soon and transform Siri in something useful to do things in your device and real life.
Not more gimmicks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
13 minutes ago at 11:02 am
Cupertino, get your photocopiers ready.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments