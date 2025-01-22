Samsung Working on Super Thin 'Galaxy S25 Edge' to Compete With iPhone 17 Air

When unveiling the new Galaxy S25 lineup today, Samsung did a "one more thing" announcement, introducing an additional Galaxy smartphone that's set to come out later this year. The Galaxy S25 Edge appears to be aimed at the iPhone 17 Air, a rumored ultra thin iPhone that's set to debut this September.

samsung galaxy s25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be thinner than the S25 pictured here

Samsung only teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, but the device is set to launch in the first half of 2025. With a debut date before September, Samsung will beat Apple and will be able to launch a super thin smartphone first.

Little information is available on the Galaxy S25 Edge, but it appears to be a thinner variation of the Galaxy S25. Samsung plans to price it below the $1300 S25 Ultra, suggesting it will be a middle-tier device with lower specs due to thinness, which is exactly what we're expecting from the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air.


Rumors suggest that Apple's upcoming super thin ‌iPhone‌ will have a 6.6-inch display and a chassis that's somewhere between 5.5mm and 6mm, making it the thinnest ‌iPhone‌ to date. It will have lower battery capacity and a single-lens rear camera due to space constraints, but it will mark Apple's first major ‌iPhone‌ redesign in several years.

