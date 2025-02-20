iPhone 17 Air's Battery Life Looks Promising Based on iPhone 16e

The new iPhone 16e has the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone. According to Apple's tech specs, the iPhone 16e offers up to 26 hours of battery life for video playback, compared to up to 22 hours for the standard iPhone 16.



A key reason the iPhone 16e has longer battery life than the iPhone 16 is Apple's new C1 modem, which is the most power-efficient modem ever included in an iPhone. All other current iPhone models are equipped with Qualcomm modems.

Here is how Apple described the C1 modem:

Expanding the benefits of Apple silicon, C1 is the first modem designed by Apple and the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone, delivering fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Apple silicon — including C1 — the all-new internal design, and the advanced power management of iOS 18 all contribute to extraordinary battery life.

In July 2024, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the model now known as the iPhone 16e and an ultra-thin iPhone 17 would be equipped with an Apple-designed modem. If that remains Apple's plan, the power-efficient C1 modem should extend to the iPhone 17 Air, and that should contribute to the device having longer battery life.

It is not only the C1 modem that will boost battery life. With a large 6.6-inch or 6.7-inch display, there should be plenty of room inside the iPhone 17 Air for a larger battery, even with the device expected to have an ultra-thin design. So, despite being thin and light, the iPhone 17 Air's battery life might be more impressive than some may have anticipated.