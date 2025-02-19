iPhone 16e Doesn't Have MagSafe

Just like the now-discontinued iPhone SE, the iPhone 16e does not have MagSafe connectivity.



This means accessories such as ‌MagSafe‌ cases, chargers, battery packs, and wallets will not work with the device. None of the silicone cases for the iPhone 16e are ‌MagSafe‌ cases. Despite this omission, the ‌iPhone 16e‌ continues to feature standard Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W.

This makes the ‌iPhone 16e‌ the first iPhone with a "modern" design to miss out on ‌MagSafe‌. ‌MagSafe‌ was introduced with the ‌iPhone‌ 12 lineup in 2020 as a new accessory ecosystem.