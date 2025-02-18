xAI Launches Grok-3 AI Model, Claims Superior Performance Over GPT-4

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI on Tuesday announced Grok-3, and Musk is making some bold claims. The new AI model is said to have more than ten times the computing power of its predecessor and outperforms leading competitors, including OpenAI's GPT-4o and Google's Gemini.



The latest iteration of xAI's flagship model introduces new "reasoning" capabilities through two distinct modes: "Think," which displays the AI's reasoning process while resolving requests, and "Big Brain" for handling more computationally intensive tasks.

Alongside the model update, xAI announced Deep Search, which the company describes as a "next generation search engine." The new feature is designed to analyze information from the internet and X (Twitter) to provide comprehensive answers to user queries.

Grok-3 will be available to X Premium Plus subscribers, which now costs $40 per month, up from $22 – the second such price hike in as many months. The company is also launching a new subscription tier called SuperGrok, priced at $30 per month, offering "the most advanced capabilities and earliest access to new features."

Musk said that Grok-3 is designed to be a "maximally truth-seeking AI," even when such truth might conflict with political correctness. The model has faced previous criticism for spreading election misinformation and having fewer restrictions on text-to-image generation.

Grok-3's reasoning capabilities are available in the Grok app. In the future, xAI says it plans to add synthesized voice capabilities to the Grok chatbot and intends to make the previous version, Grok-2, open source in the coming months.