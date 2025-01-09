Grok Now Available as Standalone App in the US

Grok, the AI chatbot built into the X (Twitter) social network, is now available as a standalone app in the United States. X owner Elon Musk rolled out Grok in 2023 after developing it under his xAI company, and it has been described as a chatbot that's more casual and "funny" than other chatbots like ChatGPT.



The Grok app description says that Grok is "designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious."

xAI has been beta testing Grok as a standalone iOS app in Australia since December, and the app is now expanding to additional countries. Grok will also be available as a web app.

The Grok app features Grok 2, the latest version of the Grok chatbot. App capabilities include image generation and up-to-date information for queries using current X and web data, with xAI suggesting that it is useful for creating images, improving writing, and studying. Grok can be downloaded from the App Store for iPhone and iPad. [Direct Link]