Grok Now Available as Standalone App in the US

by

Grok, the AI chatbot built into the X (Twitter) social network, is now available as a standalone app in the United States. X owner Elon Musk rolled out Grok in 2023 after developing it under his xAI company, and it has been described as a chatbot that's more casual and "funny" than other chatbots like ChatGPT.

grok app
The Grok app description says that Grok is "designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious."

xAI has been beta testing Grok as a standalone iOS app in Australia since December, and the app is now expanding to additional countries. Grok will also be available as a web app.

The Grok app features Grok 2, the latest version of the Grok chatbot. App capabilities include image generation and up-to-date information for queries using current X and web data, with xAI suggesting that it is useful for creating images, improving writing, and studying. Grok can be downloaded from the App Store for iPhone and iPad. [Direct Link]

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

New iPhone SE and iPad 11 Launch Timing Allegedly Revealed by Leaker

Tuesday January 7, 2025 11:12 am PST by
A new iPhone SE and an iPad 11 might be coming very soon. In late December, a private account on X with a track record of leaking accurate iOS-related information said devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that "V59" is a new iPhone SE, and that "J481" is a new entry-level iPad. iOS 15.3, iOS ...
Read Full Article38 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday January 7, 2025 8:15 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article
HomePod mini and Apple TV

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching This Year With One Thing in Common

Wednesday January 8, 2025 6:18 am PST by
It was recently reported that new Apple TV and new HomePod mini models will launch this year, and the devices are expected to have one thing in common. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month reported that the new Apple TV and the new HomePod mini will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. Gurman said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, so that could end up being a key upgrade...
Read Full Article51 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Monday January 6, 2025 10:07 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Rectangle Slimmer Feature 1

iPhone 17 Said to Feature More Seamless Camera Bump Design

Monday January 6, 2025 2:56 am PST by
The design of this year's next-generation iPhone 17 will allegedly feature a smoother transition between the edges of the camera bump and the back cover, owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process. That's according to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital. In a post on Monday, the Chinese leaker claimed that suppliers say the iPhone 17 is adopting a...
Read Full Article74 comments
LG UltraFine 6K Display TB5

LG Unveils UltraFine 6K Display With Thunderbolt 5 Support

Tuesday January 7, 2025 3:56 am PST by
LG has shown off a new Ultrafine 6K monitor at CES 2025. The 32-inch display is the first of its kind to support Thunderbolt 5, which Apple introduced late last year with the launch of new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models powered by M4 Pro chips. Details are scant, but we do know that the LG UltraFine 6K monitor (model 32U990A) features a Nano IPS Black panel, delivering a wide color gamut...
Read Full Article162 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's MacBook Pro

Wednesday January 8, 2025 6:33 am PST by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article98 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Arrow Down

What to Expect From iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4

Monday January 6, 2025 6:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release at least three iOS versions before the end of April, including iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4. Below, we outline what to expect from each of these updates. iOS 18.2.1 Update: Apple has released iOS 18.2.1 with "important bug fixes." Last month, we reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.2.1, which is expected to have a build number of 22C161....
Read Full Article40 comments

Top Rated Comments

macintologist Avatar
macintologist
49 minutes ago at 03:41 am
Elon will personally be reviewing your chat transcripts
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kermit262 Avatar
Kermit262
39 minutes ago at 03:52 am
We have (and love) our Tesla, but that’s enough for me regarding anything Elon is involved with.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rvd818 Avatar
rvd818
41 minutes ago at 03:49 am

The Grok app description says that Grok is "designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious."
Mmhmmm…. To call AI truthful is a stretch, especially one from Musk. ?

Still, I love to see competition. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dawn of Individual Merit Avatar
Dawn of Individual Merit
26 minutes ago at 04:05 am
Feel free to give the billionaire demagogue more of your money.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MilaM Avatar
MilaM
24 minutes ago at 04:06 am
Thank god there is plenty of competition in this space. No need to feed the troll even more money.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H2SO4 Avatar
H2SO4
21 minutes ago at 04:09 am

Mmhmmm…. To call AI truthful is a stretch, especially one from Musk. ?

Still, I love to see competition. ?
Personally I'd like to see less competition if it means Musk is involved.
With people like him that like to let's say speculate on/buy government employees in multiple countries I'm in the mind that I wouldn't give him my money in anyway unless there was a significant detriment to doing so.
That means I'd choose more expensive car, slow/expensive internet as opposed to Starlink etc, etc......
There comes a time when you have to say, 'My principles are important enough that I will ignore the increased cost and inconvenience.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments