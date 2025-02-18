iPhone 17 Lineup Rumored to Support Up to 35W Charging Speeds

Those hoping for significantly faster wired charging speeds with the iPhone 17 lineup this year might be disappointed, if the latest rumor is true.

In a note with investment firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors this week, Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu said the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all support up to 35W wired charging speeds.

Last year, ChargerLAB found that the iPhone 16 Pro models achieved maximum sustained charging speeds of around 30W. In one image, the website showed the iPhone 16 Pro Max reaching a peak charging speed of 37W with Apple's 140W USB-C power adapter, but it is unclear how long the device kept charging at that speed.

PhoneArena saw similar results with the standard iPhone 16. In its review last year, it said that device reached a peak charging speed of 38W when it was "under extremely heavy loads such as benchmark testing or playing games." The website said the iPhone 16 achieved a sustained charging speed of closer to 20W.

All in all, with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models already reaching peak wired charging speeds in the 35W range, it sounds like there will be no significant improvement to wired charging speeds with any of the iPhone 17 models.

Pu did not reveal wireless MagSafe charging speeds for any iPhone 17 models. iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W with MagSafe.