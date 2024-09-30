iPhone 16 Pro Max Charging Speed Test Proves 45W Rumor Was Wrong

While a Chinese regulatory filing showed that all iPhone 16 models are rated for up to 45W charging speeds, tests have since shown that the devices do not actually charge this fast. However, there are still improvements.



ChargerLAB last week tested the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a variety of Apple and third-party chargers, and it found that the device achieved maximum sustained charging speeds of around 30W. In one image, the website showed the iPhone 16 Pro Max reaching a peak charging speed of 37W with Apple's 140W USB-C power adapter, but it is unclear how long the device kept charging at that speed. Overall, this seems to be an improvement over the reported 27W peak charging speed for iPhone 15 Pro models, but it is clear that iPhone 16 models are not actually reaching the theoretical 45W ceiling that was rumored.



PhoneArena saw similar results with the standard iPhone 16. In its review last week, it said the device reached a peak charging speed of 38W only when it was "under extremely heavy loads such as benchmark testing or playing games." The website said the iPhone 16 achieved a sustained charging speed of closer to 20W.

Apple merely says that all iPhone 16 models can achieve up to a 50% charge in around 30 minutes with a 20W or higher USB-C charger, which is exactly the same claim that it advertised for all iPhone 15 models.

All in all, just because all iPhone 16 models safely support the USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 protocol of 15V/3A = 45W, it has been proven that the devices do not actually charge at 45W speeds. The rumor was wrong, or at least misinterpreted. However, modestly faster charging speeds still seem to occur in certain scenarios.