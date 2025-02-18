Aptoide Alternative App Store Launches in the EU With Access to Older Versions of Games

iPhone and iPad users in the European Union now have access to another alternative app store with the official launch of Aptoide, a gaming marketplace.



Aptoide has been around for quite some time as an app marketplace on Android devices, but the company began working on an iOS marketplace when Apple added support for sideloading apps last year. The marketplace has been in testing in a beta capacity since June 2024, but it is now available to all EU users.

"This full launch marks a major milestone in game distribution on iOS and Aptoide's commitment to an open and unrestricted app distribution ecosystem. Apple users now have access to newfound freedoms, but there's a huge amount of work still to be done to continue opening up iOS globally and reduce friction for users, and game developers."

Aptoide is a free alternative app store that's available on iPhones and iPads for those who are located in the European Union. It is unique among app marketplaces because it adds support for App Versions, so users are able to install and play older versions of iOS games.

The option to install older versions of games is useful on older iPhones that can't run newer software updates, or for those who simply prefer an older version of a game. Apptoide's game selection can be found on the Aptoide website.