Got $50,000? You Can Bid on This Business Card Signed by Steve Jobs

Through February 20, Boston-based RR Auction is auctioning a rare Apple Computer business card signed by Steve Jobs. RR Auction says the business card is from around 1983, and it lists Jobs as Chairman of Apple's Board of Directors.



The business card has been authenticated by well-known memorabilia grading service PSA, which rated it a "Gem Mint 10," aka a "virtually perfect card."

The next bid is already set at nearly $50,000, but note that a similar Jobs-signed business card sold for just over $181,000 at auction last year.

Jobs passed away in 2011 at the age of 56. Throughout his career, he was reluctant to sign autographs, so items with his signature on them often sell for large sums of money. In 2023, for example, a check signed by Jobs sold for over $100,000 at auction.