Check Signed by Steve Jobs Sells for Over $100k at Auction
An Apple Computer Company check signed by Steve Jobs sold for $106,985 through an auction hosted by RR Auction. The check was filled out and signed by Jobs in 1976, and it was made out to Crampton, Remke, & Miller, INC, a consulting firm that offered its services to tech companies in Northern California.
Jobs' check is notable because it uses the first Apple address at 770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto. This was the address of an answering service that Jobs and Wozniak used while working out of the Jobs family garage.
RR Auction VP Bobby Livingston said that early checks like this are desired because "they not only tell Apple's founding story, they are signed with perfect examples of Steve Jobs's autograph," plus they "allay collectors' concerns about the authenticity of Steve Jobs's signature."
Another early check signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak was auctioned off in 2022, and that check sold for $164,000.
Popular Stories
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March.
"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple.
In addition to...
Apple today announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to the iPad later this month via subscription models.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple says that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro feature all-new touch interfaces that take advantage of multi-touch on the iPad:Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to...
Apple will likely release iOS 16.5 to the public next week, based on a protected Twitter account that has shared build numbers for several iOS updates up to a week before they were released. In a tweet today, the account said the upcoming iOS 16.5 Release Candidate for developers will have a build number of 20F65.
iOS 16.5 has been in beta testing since late March and is shaping up to be a...
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants.
Young informed MacRumors that the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes are rounded up. In response to our news story, Young said he will reveal the actual sizes to...
As of today, there's just a month to go until the keynote event for Apple's 2023 WWDC event, which is set to take place on Monday, June 5. WWDC 2023 is going to be exciting, because in addition to iOS 17 and the usual software updates, we're also expecting to see Apple's AR/VR headset.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We thought we'd do a quick rundown of everything ...
As widely rumored, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology, according to Twitter account @URedditor. In a tweet today, the leaker said they finally independently confirmed this information.
Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that the periscope lens will enable up to 5x-6x optical zoom when shooting photos with the...
Apple today started selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the first time in the United States. These models launched in January alongside a new Mac mini, which is not available refurbished yet.
The refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new configurations. Apple tests, inspects,...
YouTuber Unbox Therapy has shared a hands-on look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max using a one-to-one replica created by third-party case makers with access to early Apple schematics, and by far the most obvious difference is the sheer thinness of the bezels around the display.
The video provides a side-by-side comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and its direct successor, and as Unbox Therapy...