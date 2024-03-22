Steve Jobs Signed Business Card Fetches Over $180,000 at Auction

A rare Apple Computer business card signed by Steve Jobs recently sold for $181,183 at auction, according to Boston-based RR Auction.



The business card is from 1983, and it has been authenticated by well-known memorabilia grading service PSA, according to the auction listing. It features Apple's old six-color logo, and it lists the company's former address of 10495 Bandley Drive, in Cupertino, California. Jobs is listed as the Chairman of Apple's Board of Directors.

RR Auction believes this sale has set a new record-high price for a signed business card.

Jobs passed away in 2011 at the age of 56. Throughout his career, he was reluctant to sign autographs, so items with his signature on them often sell for large sums of money. Last year, for example, a check signed by Jobs sold for over $100,000 at auction.