Apple Completes Pixelmator Acquisition

Pixelmator last year announced that it was being acquired by Apple, and today the company confirmed that the acquisition has been completed after Apple received regulatory approval. The Pixelmator for iOS, Pixelmator Pro, and Photomator apps were today updated with a new splash screen announcing the deal.



Pixelmator is a well-known image and photo editing app that competes with Photoshop and other Adobe image editing tools, while focusing on ease of use and performance. The apps are exclusive to Apple's platforms.

No changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, or Photomator apps have been made at this time. Apple could eventually integrate these apps into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, but for now they remain separate and available from the App Store.

Apple has photo editing tools available in the Photos app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but the company used to maintain a separate photo editing app called Aperture. Aperture was discontinued in 2015, and the app was removed from the Mac App Store at that time.