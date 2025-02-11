Apple Completes Pixelmator Acquisition

by

Pixelmator last year announced that it was being acquired by Apple, and today the company confirmed that the acquisition has been completed after Apple received regulatory approval. The Pixelmator for iOS, Pixelmator Pro, and Photomator apps were today updated with a new splash screen announcing the deal.

pixelmator pro apple acquisition complete
Pixelmator is a well-known image and photo editing app that competes with Photoshop and other Adobe image editing tools, while focusing on ease of use and performance. The apps are exclusive to Apple's platforms.

No changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, or Photomator apps have been made at this time. Apple could eventually integrate these apps into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, but for now they remain separate and available from the App Store.

Apple has photo editing tools available in the Photos app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but the company used to maintain a separate photo editing app called Aperture. Aperture was discontinued in 2015, and the app was removed from the Mac App Store at that time.

PsykX
PsykX
22 minutes ago at 09:38 am
Pixelmator and Photomator are jewels.

I hope they continue to innovate, and don't get stuck by the big boat Apple has become.
Votes
PsykX
PsykX
19 minutes ago at 09:41 am

Maybe Apple could use some of the AI tools used in pixelmator for their own photo’s app. That would fill the gap with competitors.
I think this may be part of the plan.

Because there's plenty of AI in Pixelmator.
And the new cleanup tool in iOS 18 ? It's at least 25X slower than Pixelmator's counterpart, and it produces worse results, at least based on my own experience.
Votes
HJM.NL
HJM.NL
22 minutes ago at 09:38 am
Maybe Apple could use some of the AI tools used in pixelmator for their own photo’s app. That would fill the gap with competitors.
Votes
rlewisphilly
rlewisphilly
15 minutes ago at 09:46 am

Pixelmator and Photomator are jewels.

I hope they continue to innovate, and don't get stuck by the big boat Apple has become.
I've been using Pixelmator Pro for a few years....prob one of my mist used apps. fingers crossed to see some of its greatness in other Apple products, and this one stay a standalone.
Votes
thefrost
thefrost
16 minutes ago at 09:44 am

Maybe Apple could use some of the AI tools used in pixelmator for their own photo’s app. That would fill the gap with competitors.
That would make sense.
Votes
