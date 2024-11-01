Apple Acquires Photo Editing App Maker Pixelmator

Apple has reached an agreement to acquire Pixelmator, the company behind popular photo and image editing apps Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, according to an announcement made by the Pixelmator team on Friday.

Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, Pixelmator has developed a suite of well-regarded creative tools that compete with Adobe's offerings while maintaining a focus on ease of use and performance. The company's apps have been exclusively available on Apple's platforms, including Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

In their announcement, the Pixelmator team expressed enthusiasm about joining Apple, noting that they've been "inspired by Apple since day one" and have aimed to craft their products with a similar focus on design and user experience. The team believes the acquisition will help them reach a broader audience and increase their impact on creative professionals worldwide.

For current Pixelmator users, the company stated there will be "no material changes" to their existing apps at this time, though they teased "exciting updates to come." Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The deal marks Apple's latest investment in professional creative tools, following previous acquisitions in the space such as Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro.

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
19 minutes ago at 08:42 am
Would’ve loved to see Aperture get resurrected.

But I’m not mad about this acquisition at all. Not at all.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kagharaht Avatar
kagharaht
18 minutes ago at 08:43 am
I'm mixed with this one. I love Pixelmator and has been a user since I can't remember anymore. I'm just keeping my fingers crossed and hope for the best.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mazda 3s Avatar
Mazda 3s
17 minutes ago at 08:44 am
Ughh. I love Pixelmator, and I gladly paid for the Pro version. So worried about what will happen next.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
19 minutes ago at 08:42 am
Oh no

Hope they don't ruin it
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TMRJIJ Avatar
TMRJIJ
16 minutes ago at 08:45 am
I’ve been using Pixelmator Pro ever since its release in 2017, and I absolutely love it. I hope Apple allows this team to take the app to the next level. Perhaps they could even invest more in the Photos app as well.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
15 minutes ago at 08:45 am
I sure hope this doesn't become a subscription app or just get rolled into the OS and disappear. I bought the Pro version because it was a one-time purchase and have been using it for years.

A little nervous...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments