Apple Acquires Photo Editing App Maker Pixelmator

Apple has reached an agreement to acquire Pixelmator, the company behind popular photo and image editing apps Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, according to an announcement made by the Pixelmator team on Friday.



Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, Pixelmator has developed a suite of well-regarded creative tools that compete with Adobe's offerings while maintaining a focus on ease of use and performance. The company's apps have been exclusively available on Apple's platforms, including Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

In their announcement, the Pixelmator team expressed enthusiasm about joining Apple, noting that they've been "inspired by Apple since day one" and have aimed to craft their products with a similar focus on design and user experience. The team believes the acquisition will help them reach a broader audience and increase their impact on creative professionals worldwide.

For current Pixelmator users, the company stated there will be "no material changes" to their existing apps at this time, though they teased "exciting updates to come." Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The deal marks Apple's latest investment in professional creative tools, following previous acquisitions in the space such as Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro.