iPhone 17 Lineup Likely to Be Announced in Week of September 8, 2025

Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates.



The anticipated timing of the iPhone 17 event was outlined in the latest "Power On" newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple traditionally schedules its ‌iPhone‌ unveilings for the week following Labor Day in the United States. In 2025, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 1, placing the target week between Monday, September 8, and Friday, September 12.

Apple has consistently avoided holding major product announcements on Fridays, eliminating September 12 from consideration. The company has also refrained from scheduling events on September 11 in recent years. Based on these constraints, Monday, September 8, Tuesday, September 9 and Wednesday, September 10 are the most plausible dates for the event. Gurman believes Tuesday, September 9 or Wednesday, September 10 is most likely.

Gurman's projections are supported by an analysis of Apple's event history over the past decade. Of the ten most recent ‌iPhone‌ launch events, five were held on a Tuesday and three on a Wednesday.

Only one occurred on a Monday, in 2024, making that day a less likely candidate despite its theoretical availability in the calendar. The majority of Apple's fall ‌iPhone‌ events also took place during the second week of September, with the only major deviation being in 2020, when the event was delayed until October due to pandemic-related production issues.

This year's event is expected to see the announcement of the ‌iPhone 17‌, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. The company typically issues press invitations roughly one week in advance.