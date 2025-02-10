World's Thinnest Foldable Phone Launches Next Week

Oppo has confirmed a February 20 global launch for its Find N5, which the company claims is the world's thinnest device in the foldable phone category. The phone is expected to be re-branded as the OnePlus Open 2 in the US.



The Chinese vendor has been teasing the device in the last few weeks, touting its waterproofing and nearly invisible display crease, and highlighting its thinness by comparing it to Apple devices like the iPad Pro, which is Apple's thinnest device to date.

Oppo has shared a trailer of the Find N5, calling it "Slim, yet powerful." Reports suggest the Find N5 is around 4mm thick. That beats the Honor Magic V3, which up until now was considered the thinnest foldable, which is 4.35mm thick when unfolded.

The video also reveals some additional features, including a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an alert slider, and a cut-down camera bump. The ad shows the device in Cosmic Black and Misty White colors, but not the Twilight Purple color that is expected to be exclusive to the Chinese market.

The smartphone market is currently fascinated with thinness. Samsung recently teased its super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, following reports that Apple is planning to launch a so-called iPhone 17 Air in September. The rumored device, which will replace the Plus model in its flagship lineup, is expected to be Apple's thinnest iPhone to date.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thick at its thinnest point, which likely means that it will have a 5.5mm chassis with a thicker rear camera bump area.

The thinnest iPhone we've seen so far was the iPhone 6, which measured in at 6.9mm. iPhones got thicker with the iPhone X and beyond, as Apple increased thickness to provide more space for the battery, camera lenses, Face ID hardware, and more.