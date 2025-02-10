Apple CEO Tim Cook Visited New Orleans for Super Bowl

Apple CEO Tim Cook spent the weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is where Super Bowl LIX was held on Sunday. Cook visited several locations in New Orleans, and chronicled the trip in a short social media video.



Cook started his trip off visiting Harry Connick Jr. at the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music (EMCM), known for youth music education. Apple funds EMCM with Apple technology and grants to sponsor young musicians.

He then visited Domilise's Po-Boy for a meal with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and met up with country singer Shaboozey. After that, Cook took a trip to the Apple Music Radio Studio that was hosting daily Super Bowl LIX broadcasts featuring New Orleans music, and he stopped by the Apple location at Lakeside Shopping Center to meet up with students learning to use GarageBand.

Spent an amazing weekend in New Orleans with students, team members, athletes, and some of the most impactful artists making music today. And it was all capped by a fantastic game and halftime show! Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles! pic.twitter.com/1dNZ7yykso — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 10, 2025

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Cook saw the NFL Host Committee Parade, which included an Apple Music-sponsored float that young artists from Arts New Orleans designed using an iPad and Apple Pencil

Cook then attended the Super Bowl and watched the ‌Apple Music‌ Super Bowl LIX halftime show with Kendrick Lamar. Cook's short video on his trip ends with a thank you to the city of New Orleans for hosting him.