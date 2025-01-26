New 'HomePod' Hub With 7-Inch Screen on Track to Launch This Year

by

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that a new HomePod-like smart home hub with a 7-inch screen remains on track to launch in 2025.

Apple AI Command Center Concept Mock 1 TextlessA conceptual render of Apple's rumored smart home hub

Gurman believes the home hub will be "Apple's most significant release of the year," as it represents the company's "first step toward a bigger role in the smart home." In his newsletter, he said the device will be like a "smaller and cheaper iPad" that lets users "control appliances, conduct FaceTime chats, and handle other tasks."

Both a HomePod with a screen and an Apple home hub have been rumored by several sources, and it sounds like they are the same product.

Last month, for example, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a new HomePod with a 6-to-7-inch display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support would enter mass production in the second half of 2025. Kuo said smart home capabilities would be a core aspect of the device, which aligns with the home hub rumors.

Gurman previously reported that the hub can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, or mounted on a wall. He said the device will run a new "homeOS" operating system with a customizable widget-focused home screen, and revolve around Siri, Apple Intelligence, and HomeKit. The hub could double as a home security system by displaying camera footage, and a built-in camera would allow for FaceTime video calls.

Apple's hub would compete with products like Google's Nest Hub and Amazon's Echo Show. It is unclear if Apple will actually use HomePod branding for the device, or if it will opt for an all-new name, such as the Apple Home.

Kuo and Gurman both said Apple is also planning an indoor camera that would work with the hub.

It is unclear if the current full-size HomePod speaker will be updated this year, but a new HomePod mini is expected to launch later this year.

