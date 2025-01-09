Apple Seemingly Working on New 'Invites' App to Manage Events
Apple could be developing a new app that's designed to help users organize meetings and in-person events, if code discovered in the latest iOS 18.3 beta is anything to go by.
References in iOS 18.3 beta 2 spotted by 9to5Mac suggest the app is called "Invites," and it will show users a list of people invited to an event and indicate those who have confirmed their attendance. The code also suggests that the app will integrate with iCloud, with a web version on iCloud.com also a possibility.
The app apparently taps into Apple's previously unused GroupKit daemon, which handles database models for groups of people. Little else is known about the app – it could be standalone, or it could be an integration with existing apps. Whatever it is, the Invites app sounds like it will offer more event-related features than those found in Calendar, which currently manages event invites through a rather simplistic interface.
The beta code references reportedly first appeared in one of the iOS 18.2 betas, before being removed from the final release. Now they're back in iOS 18.3 beta 2, but that doesn't guarantee that Apple will release the app. The company could just be experimenting with an idea that is ultimately nixed from iOS 18.3, or Apple could decide to hold it over for a succeeding software update.
Apple seeded the second betas of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 to developers on Tuesday for testing purposes. There are no new Apple Intelligence features in the updates, which will likely focus primarily on bugs and small software refinements. Additional Apple Intelligence functionality is coming in later iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates.
