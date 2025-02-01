Top Stories: iOS 18.3 Released, AirPods News, and More

January has come to a close, with Apple pushing out iOS 18.3 and related software updates in the final week of the month to deliver some refinements for Apple Intelligence, security fixes, and more.



We're looking ahead to more substantial updates with iOS 18.4, while we also shared news and rumors about AirPods and the upcoming "iPhone 17 Air," so read on below for all the details!



iOS 18.3 Features: Everything New in iOS 18.3

After more than a month of beta testing, Apple this week released iOS 18.3 and related operating system updates across its lineup to the public.



Apple's January operating system updates tend to be on the lighter side and these are no exception, although iOS 18.3 brings some improvements to visual intelligence for iPhone 16 models and some tweaks for notification summaries to help address issues with occasional inaccuracies. There are also a number of security fixes, so be sure to update your devices.



Apple Finally Explains How to Install New Firmware on Your AirPods

While Apple occasionally releases firmware updates for AirPods, the company has never been publicly explicit about how to ensure your earphones get the new firmware installed, until now.



In an updated support document, Apple has added more specific step-by-step instructions about updating. While the steps were generally known, Apple has removed ambiguity from the process by noting that the AirPods case should plugged in and users should wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update.



When Will Apple Release the iOS 18.4 Beta?

With iOS 18.3 out the door, attention will soon turn to iOS 18.4, which is expected to be a more substantial upgrade, particularly when it comes to Apple Intelligence.



While the initial beta of an iOS update frequently arrives within just a few days after the public release of the previous version, the gaps can sometimes be as long as several weeks. We haven't yet seen the first beta of iOS 18.4, and given the substantial Apple Intelligence updates coming in the update, it's possible we may have to wait a bit longer than usual for Apple to begin pushing it out for testing.



Save 7GB Storage Per Device by Disabling Apple Intelligence

Apple this week released iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, software updates that enable Apple Intelligence on supported devices by default.



Whether you own an iPhone, iPad, Mac – or indeed all three – regardless of what you think about Apple Intelligence, there's one reason why you may want to disable Apple's AI features at the earliest opportunity: To reclaim storage.

Check out our how-to for full details on how to turn off Apple Intelligence and what you'll miss out on by doing so.



Apple Still 'Exploring' New AirPods With Tiny Cameras

Apple has been rumored to be trying to embed tiny cameras in future AirPods models, and the company is still "exploring" the idea, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The function of these potential cameras isn't entirely known, though analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said these would be infrared cameras that could enhance the spatial audio experience and could potentially support "in-air gesture control."

In other product rumor news, Gurman says Apple remains on track to launch its smart home hub with 7-inch display at some point in 2025, calling it "Apple's most significant release of the year."



iPhone 17 Air Design, Specs, and More: All the Rumors So Far

This year, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Air," so-called because of its thin profile.



There have been numerous rumors about what to expect from this all-new device, so we've put together a compilation of every rumor and leak we have registered from reputable sources thus far about Apple's new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup.



