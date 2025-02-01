Top Stories: iOS 18.3 Released, AirPods News, and More

by

January has come to a close, with Apple pushing out iOS 18.3 and related software updates in the final week of the month to deliver some refinements for Apple Intelligence, security fixes, and more.

top stories 2025 02 01
We're looking ahead to more substantial updates with iOS 18.4, while we also shared news and rumors about AirPods and the upcoming "iPhone 17 Air," so read on below for all the details!

iOS 18.3 Features: Everything New in iOS 18.3

After more than a month of beta testing, Apple this week released iOS 18.3 and related operating system updates across its lineup to the public.

iOS 18
Apple's January operating system updates tend to be on the lighter side and these are no exception, although iOS 18.3 brings some improvements to visual intelligence for iPhone 16 models and some tweaks for notification summaries to help address issues with occasional inaccuracies. There are also a number of security fixes, so be sure to update your devices.

Apple Finally Explains How to Install New Firmware on Your AirPods

While Apple occasionally releases firmware updates for AirPods, the company has never been publicly explicit about how to ensure your earphones get the new firmware installed, until now.

airpods 4 blue
In an updated support document, Apple has added more specific step-by-step instructions about updating. While the steps were generally known, Apple has removed ambiguity from the process by noting that the AirPods case should plugged in and users should wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update.

When Will Apple Release the iOS 18.4 Beta?

With iOS 18.3 out the door, attention will soon turn to iOS 18.4, which is expected to be a more substantial upgrade, particularly when it comes to Apple Intelligence.

Generic iOS 18
While the initial beta of an iOS update frequently arrives within just a few days after the public release of the previous version, the gaps can sometimes be as long as several weeks. We haven't yet seen the first beta of iOS 18.4, and given the substantial Apple Intelligence updates coming in the update, it's possible we may have to wait a bit longer than usual for Apple to begin pushing it out for testing.

Save 7GB Storage Per Device by Disabling Apple Intelligence

Apple this week released iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, software updates that enable Apple Intelligence on supported devices by default.

apple intelligence black
Whether you own an iPhone, iPad, Mac – or indeed all three – regardless of what you think about Apple Intelligence, there's one reason why you may want to disable Apple's AI features at the earliest opportunity: To reclaim storage.

Check out our how-to for full details on how to turn off Apple Intelligence and what you'll miss out on by doing so.

Apple Still 'Exploring' New AirPods With Tiny Cameras

Apple has been rumored to be trying to embed tiny cameras in future AirPods models, and the company is still "exploring" the idea, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

airpods pro purple
The function of these potential cameras isn't entirely known, though analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said these would be infrared cameras that could enhance the spatial audio experience and could potentially support "in-air gesture control."

In other product rumor news, Gurman says Apple remains on track to launch its smart home hub with 7-inch display at some point in 2025, calling it "Apple's most significant release of the year."

iPhone 17 Air Design, Specs, and More: All the Rumors So Far

This year, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Air," so-called because of its thin profile.

iPhone 17 Air Size Feature
There have been numerous rumors about what to expect from this all-new device, so we've put together a compilation of every rumor and leak we have registered from reputable sources thus far about Apple's new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday January 28, 2025 11:48 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article
airpods 4 blue

Apple Finally Explains How to Install New Firmware on Your AirPods

Monday January 27, 2025 11:17 am PST by
Apple regularly releases new firmware for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, but the company has historically provided limited information on how to initiate an update. That changed today, and Apple updated its AirPods firmware support page with more specific instructions. Prior to today, here's what Apple said on the subject: Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

iPhone 17 Air Design, Specs, and More: All the Rumors So Far

Wednesday January 29, 2025 4:00 am PST by
This year, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Air," so-called because of its thin profile. Below is a compilation of every rumor and leak we have registered from reputable sources thus far about Apple's new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup. iPhone 17 "Air"? About the Name There has been some uncertainty...
Read Full Article60 comments
m3 macbook pro blue

Apple Explains How to Keep Your Mac From Turning on When Opening Lid

Thursday January 30, 2025 4:14 pm PST by
Apple designed Macs with Apple silicon chips to automatically turn on and start up when the Mac's lid is opened or when the Mac is connected to power, but there is a workaround in macOS Sequoia if you don't like this behavior. In a new support document, Apple provided separate instructions on how to prevent an Apple silicon Mac from turning on when the lid is opened or when it's connected to ...
Read Full Article158 comments
50 New iPhone Features Apple Added Since iOS 18 1

50 iPhone Features Apple Added to iOS 18 Since September

Thursday January 30, 2025 2:41 am PST by
Since iOS 18 was released in September 2024, Apple has introduced an unprecedented number of new features and improvements across several point updates. With iOS 18.1, 18.2, and 18.3, users have seen a host of tweaks and changes designed to enhance everything from the Mail app to Camera Control on the iPhone 16. Below, we've listed 50 of the features and changes that have been rolled out...
Read Full Article46 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's MacBook Pro

Monday January 27, 2025 4:25 am PST by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article110 comments
Generic iOS 18

When Will Apple Release the iOS 18.4 Beta?

Wednesday January 29, 2025 3:11 pm PST by
On January 27, Apple released iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, which means we're now ready for a new round of beta testing. The next betas are rumored to have important new Siri Apple Intelligence features, so when can we expect the software? There are typically few pauses between beta updates, and Apple often seeds a new beta just a day or two after new software comes out....
Read Full Article75 comments
ipad january sale

Amazon's New iPad Sale Has Up to $300 Off M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, and iPad Mini 7

Tuesday January 28, 2025 7:32 am PST by
Today we're tracking a few iPad discounts on Amazon, including the new iPad mini 7, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro. These deals include multiple all-time low prices on Apple's tablets, matching the prices we tracked over the holiday season in many cases. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article28 comments