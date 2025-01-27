WhatsApp to Let iPhone Users Sign Into Multiple Accounts on the Same Device

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow iOS users to log into the encrypted messaging platform through different accounts within the same app, reports WABetaInfo.



Previously, the multi-account ability was only available for beta testers on Android, but now TestFlight app users on iOS have access to the feature, which should make it possible to manage more than one personal or business account on the same device. Notably, the feature will eliminate the need for users to use the WhatsApp Business app to access a separate account.

Based on WhatsApp beta 25.2.10.70, users will be able to either set up the device as a primary account or by scanning a QR code to link the new account to an existing one as a "companion" account. Notifications, chats, backups, and settings will reportedly remain distinct for each account, and users will be able to seamlessly switch from one to the other without the need for separate devices.

Instagram, also owned by Meta, already lets users switch between multiple accounts within the same app, so this addition to WhatsApp will bring more feature parity across the platforms. It's still unclear when multi-account support for WhatsApp will roll out to the public, but its appearance in beta suggests we shouldn't have to wait too long. There's still no sign of an iPad app, mind.

Separately, Meta recently announced that it added WhatsApp to Accounts Center, the company's hub for managing how user information is used across its platforms. The option means users can now adjust their settings from one place and share their status updates across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.