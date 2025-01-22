You Can Now Share Status Updates Across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp

Meta has announced that it's now possible to add WhatsApp to Accounts Center, the company's hub for managing how user information is used across its platforms.



The integration means that users can now adjust their settings from one place and share their status updates across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Meta says the option to link WhatsApp to Accounts Center is completely optional and disabled by default, and that WhatsApp messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted regardless of whether users choose to add the app or not. From the company's news blog:



Our approach for WhatsApp is simple: your account is separate from other apps and no one but you can change that. While adding your WhatsApp to Accounts Center is completely optional and off by default, it can help those who want features to work more seamlessly across apps. For example it’ll be easier to reshare updates from your WhatsApp Status to Facebook or Instagram Stories and show your friends what’s happening in your life without having to post multiple times. You’ll also be able to log back in to your WhatsApp account with a single sign-on, so you can get back into your accounts faster and with fewer steps.

The WhatsApp integration into Accounts Center is being rolled out globally over the next few months. Once available, users will find the option in their WhatsApp settings or when cross-posting content across Meta's platforms, such as re-sharing a Status to one of its other apps.