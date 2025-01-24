iOS 18 adoption is on pace with iOS 17 adoption last year, according to ‌iOS 18‌ adoption statistics provided by Apple. ‌iOS 18‌ is installed on 76 percent of iPhones introduced in the last four years, while 63 percent of iPads from the last four years are running iPadOS 18.



68 percent of all iPhones have ‌iOS 18‌ installed, and 53 percent of all iPads have ‌iPadOS 18‌ installed.

For all iPhones, 19 percent are still running iOS 17 and 13 percent are running an earlier version of iOS. For all iPads, 28 percent are running iPadOS 17 and 19 percent are running an earlier version of iPadOS.

This is the first time that Apple has provided insight into ‌iOS 18‌ adoption numbers since the operating system was released last September.

Last year, iOS 17 was installed on 76 percent of iPhones from the last four years as of February 5, with 66 percent of all iPhones running the update. 61 percent of iPads from the last four years had iPadOS 17 installed, while 53 percent of all iPads were running the software.

‌iOS 18‌ adoption is about the same as iOS 17 adoption, but it is worth noting that Apple is sharing the numbers slightly earlier this year. iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 are expected to see a launch next week, which could push more people to upgrade to the operating system.

Major new Siri features are also coming to Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhones with an iOS 18.4 update that's expected in April, so ‌iOS 18‌ adoption could see another major jump at that time.

‌iOS 18‌ is available to iPhones that are up to six years old, as it is compatible with the iPhone XS/XR and later. Apple Intelligence features are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, however, which could discourage some ‌iPhone‌ users with older devices from updating.