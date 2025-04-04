iPhones Could Cost Up to $2,300 in the U.S. Due to Tariffs, Analyst Says

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that steep tariffs will be applied to imports from many countries, starting April 9. The tariffs could have a significant impact on Apple, as the company assembles the majority of iPhones in China, and products imported to the U.S. from China will be subject to a 54% tariff.



iPhone prices could increase by up to 43% in the U.S. due to the tariffs, according to analysts at equity research firm Rosenblatt Securities (via Reuters).

Based on that prediction, the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max model with 1TB of storage could rise from $1,599 to nearly $2,300 in the U.S., should Apple actually follow through with raising prices by 43% to offset the cost of tariffs.

At the other end of the iPhone lineup, the most affordable iPhone 16e model would increase from $599 to just over $850 with a 43% price increase.

An iPhone 16 Pro with 256GB of storage could rise from $999 to more than $1,400.

Apple would need to raise its prices by at least 30% on average, in order to offset the tariffs, according to Counterpoint Research's Neil Shah.

Apple has yet to publicly comment on the tariffs, so it is unclear if the company will actually raise prices, or if it will get creative and find alternative ways to offset the impact. It is also unclear if iPhone 16 models would increase in price, or if Apple would simply set higher prices on iPhone 17 models from the get-go later this year.

Apple's stock price is down nearly 15% since Trump announced the planned tariffs.