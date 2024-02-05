iOS 17 is installed on 76 percent of iPhones released in the last four years, according to newly released iOS 17 adoption statistics provided today by Apple. This is the first time that Apple has given us ‌iOS 17‌ installation numbers since the operating system was released last September.



20 percent of iPhones released in the last four years are still running iOS 16, while four percent run an earlier operating system. Of all active iPhones, 66 percent are running ‌iOS 17‌, 23 percent are running iOS 16, and 11 percent are running an earlier version of iOS.

Apple also shared iPadOS installation numbers. 61 percent of iPads introduced in the last four years have iPadOS 17 installed, while 29 percent have iPadOS 16, and 10 percent are running an earlier version of iPadOS.

Among all active iPads, 53 percent have ‌iPadOS 17‌, 29 percent have iPadOS 16, and 18 percent run an earlier version of the iPadOS software.

Around this time last year, 81 percent of all iPhones introduced in the last four years had iOS 16 installed, so ‌iOS 17‌ adoption has been slower. Only 53 percent of iPads were running iPadOS 16 in February 2023, however, so the pace of ‌iPadOS 17‌ adoption has been faster than iPadOS 16 adoption.

‌iOS 17‌ was first released in September, and Apple has released three major updates so far. A fourth major update, iOS 17.4, is set to come out in March.