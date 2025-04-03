iPhone 17 Pro: New 48MP Telephoto Lens May Change How Zoom Works

Apple is reportedly planning a major upgrade to the Telephoto camera in the iPhone 17 Pro, and while it may seem like a step back on paper, the change could actually improve real-world usability, if one leaker's claims are anything to go by.



According to Majin Bu, the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a new Telephoto lens with a 48MP sensor, up from the current 12MP sensor found in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. This rumor isn't new – in fact it's been repeatedly claimed by several other sources. However, Bu goes further by claiming that the new lens will offer 3.5x optical zoom (85mm equivalent) instead of the 5x zoom (120mm equivalent) currently available.

This focal length is generally better suited for portraits and everyday photography, since it allows users to frame shots without having to move as far away from the subject. However, the big shift allegedly comes from the new 48MP sensor, in that the extra resolution allows for digital cropping to simulate longer focal lengths, offering less quality loss than normal digital zoom.

This is similar to what Apple already does with the main Fusion camera on the iPhone 16, where the 48MP sensor enables a 2x digital crop – marketed as "Telephoto" – that still produces a 12MP image with minimal quality loss.

Bu points out that one of the practical benefits of a 3.5x telephoto lens would be greater versatility, especially for portrait photography. A 3.5x lens would make it easier to compose portraits at more comfortable distances, particularly in indoors or other tight environments.

The alleged change would see Apple relying more on high-resolution sensors and computational processing to replace some of the limitations of traditional optics. If the report is accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro could deliver more flexible zoom options while making portrait photography more user-friendly, without sacrificing image quality.

Given that the iPhone 16 Pro models already have 48MP Fusion and Ultra Wide cameras, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could be the first iPhone models to boast a rear triple-camera array made up entirely of 48-megapixel lenses. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 lineup in September.