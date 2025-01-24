Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirTag 4-Pack on Sale for $69.99, Plus Pre-Order Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S25 Phones

This week's deals-related headliner is focused on Samsung's new lineup of Galaxy S25 smartphones, with as much as $1,250 in savings when you pre-order these devices before their February launch. Otherwise, you can also still find great all-time low prices on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack, M3 MacBook Air, and M4 iMac.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Samsung

samsung pink

  • What's the deal? Save up to $1,250 when pre-ordering the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $1,250 OFF
Samsung Galaxy S25 Smartphones

Samsung announced its new lineup of Galaxy S25 smartphones this week, and you can find multiple pre-order discounts and offers on Samsung's website. This includes up to $1,250 in trade-in credits and Samsung credits when pre-ordering the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

AirTag

airtag pink

  • What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99

Early in the week, Amazon discounted the AirTag 4-Pack to $69.99, and this all-time low price is still available today.

MacBook Air

macbook air pink

  • What's the deal? Get up to $250 off M3 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
M3 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $899.00

$200 OFF
M3 15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00

Amazon and Best Buy introduced solid discounts across the M3 MacBook Air lineup this week, starting at $899.00 for the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, and including a few 15-inch models as well.

iMac

imac pink

  • What's the deal? Get up to $175 off M4 iMac
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$105 OFF
24-inch M4 iMac (8-core/16GB RAM/256GB) for $1,194.00

M4 iMacs are still available at up to $175 off this week on Amazon, starting at $1,194.00 for the 256GB model in multiple colors.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Popular Stories

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
39 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Like we need to talk up deals with Samsung phones as you list various Apple discounts for Amazon. But I know it’s Amazon clicks that matter to support MacRumors. :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments