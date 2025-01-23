Amazon's New MacBook Air Sale Has Up to $250 Off M3 13-Inch and 15-Inch Models
Big discounts have appeared today on Apple's M3 MacBook Air, with both Amazon and Best Buy offering up to $250 off 13-inch and 15-inch models. At Best Buy, these deals are available to all shoppers with the exception of two 15-inch models, which are only available to My Best Buy Plus/Total members.
Prices start at $899.00 for the M3 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD, down from $1,099.00, and also include both 512GB models at both Amazon and Best Buy. If you're shopping for the bigger MacBook Air, prices start at $1,099.00 for the M3 15-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD, down from $1,299.00, and reach up to $250 off for both 512GB models.
M3 13-inch
M3 15-inch
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
