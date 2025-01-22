Get Up to $175 Off Apple's M4 iMac on Amazon

by

Amazon today has up to $175 off a collection of Apple's M4 iMac computers, and it's matching a few all-time low prices on the higher-end models. The cheapest M4 iMac available is the 8-core/16GB RAM/256GB 24-inch iMac at $1,194.00, down from $1,299.00.

You'll also find the 512GB models on sale, and each configuration has multiple colors available at these discounts. For the steepest markdown, Amazon has the 10-core/24GB RAM/512GB 24-inch iMac for $1,724.00 in two colors, down from $1,899.00.

$105 OFF
24-inch M4 iMac (8-core/16GB RAM/256GB) for $1,194.00

