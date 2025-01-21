UK Announces Digital Wallet for IDs and Driver's Licenses

The UK government today announced plans for a digital wallet that will house digital driver's licenses. It is not yet clear if the digital wallet that the UK government has planned will integrate with Apple Wallet, but UK users will be able to access their driver's licenses through a GOV.UK app on the iPhone when the initiative launches.



The digital driver's license will allow users to prove their age when purchasing age-restricted items, and it will serve as proof of the right to drive. Personal information will be protected with Face ID or Touch ID for security even if a device is lost.

Along with driver's licenses, the UK digital wallet will eventually include veteran cards, DBS checks, and other documents issued by the government, but traditional physical documents will also remain available.

The UK digital wallet app is launching alongside a GOV.UK app that will feature a built-in "GOV.UK Chat" chatbot that is being created in partnership with OpenAI, and the chat service is already being tested. The chatbot will let UK residents make payments and receive notifications and reminders about government services.

In the United States, Apple has partnered with several states to bring digital driver's licenses and ID cards to the Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch. Digital IDs are available in nine states, as well as Puerto Rico. At least six additional states have pledged future support for the functionality.