iPhone Driver's License Support Coming to Illinois

iPhone users from Illinois will soon be able to add their driver's licenses and IDs to the Apple Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, the Illinois Secretary of State announced today [PDF].

illinois digital id
An Illinois state law that went into effect on January 1 legalizes mobile IDs and allows places of business to accept digital driver's licenses in lieu of physical licenses.

As of right now, Illinois does not have a mobile license program, and the state is in the beginning process of developing digital driver's licenses. The Secretary of State plans to establish standards of security and conduct "rigorous testing" to make sure data from Illinois residents is kept private. Illinois is aiming to bring driver's licenses and IDs to Apple Wallet by the end of 2025, but that may be ambitious with nothing in place just yet.

Like in other states that have adopted Wallet integration for digital IDs, mobile IDs will be a companion to physical IDs instead of a replacement. Banks, police, and more can still ask for a physical ID.

Select airports in the United States accept digital licenses in the Wallet app instead of requiring a physical version.

Apple first announced Wallet support for digital IDs in 2022, and states have been slowly adopting the feature since then. So far, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii, California, Ohio, Iowa, New Mexico, and Puerto Rico have implemented support.

In addition to Illinois, Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, Montana, and West Virginia are working to implement the feature.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article

ZipZilla Avatar
ZipZilla
55 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
I will stick with handing over the plastic license and keep my phone in my pocket
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
1 hour ago at 12:23 pm
It really isn't worth dealing with it yet since physical is required at so many places. Flying to one state with only your digital id and not being able to fly back wouldn't be nice.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Permanent Sigh Avatar
Permanent Sigh
35 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
Cue the uninformed “I won’t hand my unlocked phone to a cop” posts
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
1 hour ago at 12:22 pm
This is so underwhelming but a lot of potential...Reminds me of Apple Pay circa 2014.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ZMacintosh Avatar
ZMacintosh
36 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
that dude aint 120lbs. the inconsistency with Digital IDs be it at airports or anywhere I just bizarre. we had a whole press conference here a few years back how we have digital id and accept it at all TSA checkpoints, it either NEVER worked or TSA was too incompetent to allow anyone to use it. on top of that the state has its OWN App with digital ID/License, making it even more confusing. theyre also notoriously slow and bad at approving the digital ids when adding them to Apple Wallet.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kingtj1971 Avatar
kingtj1971
28 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
I know I'm getting old ... but I really *do* get the "not handing my phone to a cop" thing, regardless of the details about unlocking it first and what they're allowed to do/not do with one in their hands.

The REAL point here is; your phone is a multi-purpose electronic device that might stop working properly at any time, due to it getting accidentally dropped or the battery running out or just component failure. A physical drivers' license or credit/debit card won't suffer from any of these potential problems.

Would I add my drivers' license to my iPhone when IL finally gets this implemented? Sure, probably will, just because I can and it's offered... But I'll keep carrying the physical license and imagine that's the one I'd keep pulling out to show people, 9 times out of 10. Why hand a near $1000 device to a person when a piece of printed plastic will do?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
