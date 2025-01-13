iPhone Driver's License Support Coming to Illinois

iPhone users from Illinois will soon be able to add their driver's licenses and IDs to the Apple Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, the Illinois Secretary of State announced today [PDF].



An Illinois state law that went into effect on January 1 legalizes mobile IDs and allows places of business to accept digital driver's licenses in lieu of physical licenses.

As of right now, Illinois does not have a mobile license program, and the state is in the beginning process of developing digital driver's licenses. The Secretary of State plans to establish standards of security and conduct "rigorous testing" to make sure data from Illinois residents is kept private. Illinois is aiming to bring driver's licenses and IDs to Apple Wallet by the end of 2025, but that may be ambitious with nothing in place just yet.

Like in other states that have adopted Wallet integration for digital IDs, mobile IDs will be a companion to physical IDs instead of a replacement. Banks, police, and more can still ask for a physical ID.

Select airports in the United States accept digital licenses in the Wallet app instead of requiring a physical version.

Apple first announced Wallet support for digital IDs in 2022, and states have been slowly adopting the feature since then. So far, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii, California, Ohio, Iowa, New Mexico, and Puerto Rico have implemented support.

In addition to Illinois, Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, Montana, and West Virginia are working to implement the feature.