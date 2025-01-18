iOS 19 Rumors: Redesigned Camera App, ChatGPT-Like Siri, and More

iOS 19 is still around six months away from being unveiled, but rumors about the upcoming software update are already starting to stack up.



Below, we recap iOS 19 rumors so far.



Redesigned Camera App

A new leak has allegedly revealed a redesigned Camera app coming with iOS 19.

On his YouTube channel Front Page Tech this week, Jon Prosser shared a video showing what the new Camera app will apparently look like, with the key change being translucent menus for camera controls. Overall, the design of these menus looks similar to visionOS, the software platform for Apple's Vision Pro headset.

A re-created render of iOS 19's redesigned Camera app (Credit: Front Page Tech) A re-created render of iOS 19's redesigned Camera app (Credit: Front Page Tech)

More of the camera's viewfinder is visible compared to iOS 18. The camera controls are split into Photo and Video categories at the bottom of the app.

The camera controls include options for recording spatial video, turning on a timer for a photo, and more. Additional controls for video resolution and frame rate pop over at the top of the screen as necessary, according to the video.

It is unclear if the alleged visionOS-like design changes will extend to other parts of the iOS 19 interface, or to more of Apple's built-in apps.

It was previously rumored that iOS 18 would feature visionOS-like design changes, but that never happened. Perhaps the changes were for iOS 19 all along.

More ChatGPT-Like Siri

iOS 19 will introduce a "more conversational Siri" powered by "more advanced large language models," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This will make Siri more like ChatGPT, allowing the assistant to "handle more sophisticated requests."



Apple will likely preview the revamped Siri during its iOS 19 announcement, but Gurman said it will not be available until as early as spring 2026. That suggests the feature will be released as part of iOS 19.4 in March or April next year.

In the meantime, iOS 18.2 added ChatGPT integration to Siri, and Gurman expects an integration with Google's Gemini to follow in a later update. And with iOS 18.4, Siri will gain on-screen awareness, understanding of personal context, deeper per-app controls, and other upgrades. Just don't expect Siri to become truly like ChatGPT until next year.



Staggered Features

Many new features coming with iOS 19 are expected to roll out in later versions, ranging from iOS 19.1 through iOS 19.4.



Compatible iPhones

According to French website iPhoneSoft.fr, iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 18, which would mean the following models:



iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

The oldest devices in that list are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, all of which were released in September 2018.

Of course, some iOS 19 features will be unavailable on older iPhone models.

If this report is accurate, it would be the second year in a row in which Apple did not drop support for any iPhone models with its major annual iOS release. iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17 is.

iOS 17 dropped support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.



Timing

The first iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 betas should be released during WWDC 2025 in June, and the updates are likely to be released in September.