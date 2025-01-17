Apple TV+ Has Big Day With 'Severance' Return and 'Silo' Season Finale

With so much hype surrounding the return of Severance, it can be easy to forget that another Apple TV+ hit show, Silo, is wrapping up its second season.

Silo follows the lives of 10,000 people living in an underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic wasteland outside. The people are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the silo following a loved one's murder. The show is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling book series.

Apple says the season two finale of Silo is available to stream starting today, although eagle-eyed fans will know it was actually released at 9 p.m. Eastern Time last night. Severance's season two premiere was released at the exact same time.

Apple recently announced that Silo will be a four-season show, allowing for the complete story from Howey's book series to be acted out.

Severance, meanwhile, is a critically-acclaimed workplace thriller revolving around the mysterious company Lumon Industries. The company's employees cannot recall any memories about their personal lives while they are at work, and likewise they cannot remember anything about the workplace when they leave the office. The series has an ensemble cast that includes Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, and others.

In the second season, Apple says the employees "learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Severance was created by Dan Erickson, and Ben Stiller serves as an executive producer.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year in the U.S., and the streaming service is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles.

