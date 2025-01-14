Apple Promotes Severance Season 2 Premiere With Lumon Industries Pop-Up and Visits From Actors

Ahead of the season two premiere of hit TV show Severance, Apple is marketing the show with a fun Severance pop-up at the Grand Central Terminal in New York City.



Apple has assembled a glass cube with workstations that are identical to the setups that Lumon employees use on the show, complete with employees "working," doing yoga, playing catch, throwing paper airplanes, sipping coffee, and performing other activities that we've seen on Severance.



At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Severance director Ben Stiller made an appearance at the site, with some of the show's actors visiting as well. Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, and Tramell Tillman were on hand and spent time in the makeshift office space, with the actors in character as their "innies."



The performance went on for more two and a half hours, and the actors behaved as if they were actually at work at Lumon Industries.



Severance is set to return to Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17, three years after the first season of the show premiered.