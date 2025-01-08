SanDisk Debuts MagSafe-Compatible SSD for iPhones

SanDisk this week introduced the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD, a small, portable SSD that's designed to be used with Apple's MagSafe iPhones. The SSD has ‌MagSafe‌ compatibility, and it attaches to the back of an iPhone magnetically.



An included USB-C cable then connects the SSD to the ‌iPhone‌, allowing the setup to be used while on-the-go. SanDisk's SSD is compatible with Apple ProRes recording.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models can be connected to an external storage device over USB-C, and recorded ProRes files can be stored directly on the SSD. Requirements include write speeds of at least 220MB/s for 4K60 ProRes, and 440MB/s for 4K120 ProRes and a USB-C cable that supports 10Gb/s transfer speeds at a minimum.

SanDisk's Creator Phone SSD supports read speeds of up to 1000MB/s, and write speeds of up to 950MB/s, so it is fast enough to be used for ProRes recording.

The SSD has a durable silicone shell, three-meter drop protection, and IP65 water and dust resistance, which means it is able to handle some moisture exposure. SanDisk is offering it in 1TB and 2TB capacities.

The 1TB model is priced starting at $110, and it will be available for purchase this spring. The 2TB model will be priced at $170.