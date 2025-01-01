Apple Said Next-Generation CarPlay Would 'Arrive' in 2024… It Didn't

by

Apple's website still says the first vehicle models with support for next-generation CarPlay would "arrive in 2024," but that did not happen.

carplay next gen hero
At this point, it is unclear if next-generation CarPlay will ever launch. Apple has not publicly commented on its plans in quite a long time, but it continued to make preparations behind the scenes throughout 2024. In November, for example, a few redesigned next-generation CarPlay icons appeared within iOS 18.2's code.

Apple did not respond to our several requests for comment about next-generation CarPlay throughout 2024. It would not be surprising if the timeframe listed on Apple's website is quietly updated to 2025 over the coming days.

It is unclear if Apple needs more time to finish developing next-generation CarPlay, or if car makers have decided not to adopt the system, or something else. Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, more than two and a half years ago. Just over a year ago, Aston Martin and Porsche previewed next-generation CarPlay instrument cluster designs, but neither brand has rolled out the system.

Apple said other committed car makers included Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Renault, and Volvo.

Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 2
Apple promised that next-generation CarPlay would have deep integration with the instrument cluster and climate controls, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, a dedicated FM radio app, customizable widgets, and more. The interface would be tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's brand identity.

Here is how Apple describes it:

This next generation of CarPlay is the ultimate iPhone experience for the car. It provides content for all the driver's screens including the instrument cluster. This ensures a cohesive design experience that is the very best of your car and your iPhone — with designs for each automaker that express your vehicle’s character and brand. Vehicle functions like radio and temperature controls are handled right from CarPlay. And personalization options ranging from widgets to selecting curated gauge cluster designs make it unique to the driver.

Next-generation CarPlay is expected to be available in new vehicles only, if it ever launches. It is not an update to the standard CarPlay software.

Will next-generation CarPlay eventually launch, or will it become vaporware? We don't know, but it certainly did not "arrive in 2024" as planned.

