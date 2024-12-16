Apple Sports App Updated With Key Plays, Pregame Lineups, and More

Apple today updated its free Sports app for the iPhone with several new features and changes, including a new Key Plays section within the Play-By-Play tab and pregame lineups for soccer and baseball games when available.



Other new features include enhanced league standings that track which teams have qualified for the postseason and which have been eliminated, while you can now easily schedule a Live Activity for any game on the Today tab.

What's New in Version 2.3:

League standings now include ways to track which teams have qualified for the postseason and which have been eliminated.

Quickly catch up on scoring plays and big moments in a game with Key Plays—a new Play-By-Play tab.

When available, soccer and baseball game pages now include pregame lineups.

Schedule a Live Activity for any game on the Today tab to automatically get a real-time scorecard on your Lock Screen when the action starts.

Apple Sports is a free app available in the App Store.